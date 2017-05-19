© KOKH



Multiple tornadoes have touched down Thursday across western Oklahoma.A tornado touched down Thursday in Jackson County as stormtrackers followed storms throughout the state.Just after 1:50 p.m. a tornado warning was issued for Jackson, Harmon and Greer counties until 2:45 p.m. While stormtrackers followed the storm FOX 25 Stormtracker Bobby Hines caught a tornado on the ground a few miles north of Duke, Oklahoma.The storm was on the ground for several minutes before becoming rain-wrapped. The storm was also produced golf ball to tennis ball-sized hail.A tornado also was confirmed on the ground south of Waynoka near Highway 281.Tornadoes also reportedly touched down near Cordell and Weatherford.