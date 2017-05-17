© Yuri Smityuk/TASS



China and Russia are planning to set up a joint regional development and cooperation investment fund with a total amount of 100 bln renminbi (around $14.5 bln) to bolster the development of Russia's Far East and Northeast China.According to the materials released at the Belt and Road forum, its initial amount totals 10 bln renminbi (about $1.45 bln).