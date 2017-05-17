© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A view of a mountain range around Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
China and Russia are planning to set up a joint regional development and cooperation investment fund with a total amount of 100 bln renminbi (around $14.5 bln) to bolster the development of Russia's Far East and Northeast China.

According to the materials released at the Belt and Road forum, its initial amount totals 10 bln renminbi (about $1.45 bln).

"The State Committee for Development and Reform of China will establish a 100 billion yuan Russian-Chinese investment fund for regional development and cooperation with an initial capital of 10 billion yuan to promote cooperation between Northeast China and the Far East," the document said.