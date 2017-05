The war of words started after RT asked the CIA to comment on reports of its hacking exploits."Dictators and terrorists have no better friend in the world than Julian Assange, as theirs is the only privacy he protects," CIA spokesperson Heather Fritz Horniak told RT in an email.The scathing response came after RT asked the CIA to comment on the assessment of former agency analyst Ray McGovern."Could it be that the 'Russian hack' was really done by John Brennan of the CIA? If I were asked to bet on that, then I would bet that that was exactly the case," McGovern told RT's Going Underground program. "What does that mean?McGovern added.Brennan's successor as CIA director, Mike Pompeo, sparked concerns in April when he suggested thatfor the publication of confidential US documents. He also attacked Assange and his associates, branding them "demons."They also criticized his comment that Assange "has no First Amendment freedoms."When asked for comment, Assange reiterated his earlier criticism of the US intelligence agency.he said in an email.CIA spokesperson Horniak also lashed out at RT for questioning the allegations of Russia's interference in the US election."The responsibility of the Russian intelligence services for the election-related hacking is an established fact, but it is not surprising that an identified propaganda outlet like RT would attempt to muddle those facts. No reputable news organization doubts Russian culpability," Horniak claimed.In response, RT's editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, said that such unquestioning obedience by the western mainstream media to the US establishment only leads to a decline in their popularity."The CIA & Co haven't bothered to present a shred of evidence besides their own claims, and are now actually boasting about how happy the ever-loyal press is to unquestioningly go along with the story," Simonyan said, adding, "This is exactly why people have stopped trusting the mainstream media and are seeking out alternative sources of news and analysis."So far, no definitive evidence of the alleged hacking has been made public. A declassified report by the US intelligence community didn't state that such hacking took place, but rather said the agencies had "confidence" that it did. ...