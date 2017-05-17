© AP/Susan Walsh

President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster criticized the intelligence community for leaking information about the president's communications with the Russians."I think national security is put at risk by this leak and by leaks like this," he said. "And there are a number of instances where this has occurred and I think it's important to investigate these sort of things."McMaster defended the president's decision to share intelligence about Islamic State terrorists with Russian diplomats during a meeting in the Oval Office last week.He explained that Trump shared information about ISIS plots to attack airplane flights, pointing out that terrorists had already bombed a flight in October 2015 with over 200 Russians on board.He denied that Trump revealed the source of the information, pointing out that he didn't know where it came from."He wasn't briefed on the source or method of the information," he said.