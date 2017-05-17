© EMERCOM of Russia

A gas explosion has ripped through a residential building in the city of Volgograd, southwest Russia, media reported, citing emergency services. At least two people were killed and 11 injured in the blast, reports suggest.At least two people have been killed and eight injured in the incident, TASS reported, citing a local medical services.A source in the city administration told RIA Novosti that at least 11 people were injured. Two of them were suffering shock as a result of the explosion, the source added.The incident took place in a four-story building during maintenance work of gas services, a source from the emergency services told TASS.Emergency services are working at the scene to remove the debris, Interfax reported, citing sources."I passed [the site of the explosion] while driving my car," another witness said, adding "I felt the smell of gas when I was near traffic lights [not far from the site]."Ten ambulances are currently working at the scene, a city official told RIA Novosti.