Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack in Jalalabad city, eastern Afghanistan May 17, 2017
Gunmen attacked an Afghan TV station in eastern Jalalabad, starting a firefight with security forces, according to local authorities. At least 10 people, including the attackers, were killed in the clashes and 18 more injured, AP cited officials as saying.

Officials say three suicide attackers came into the National Radio Television in Afghanistan (RTA) in Jalalabad in Nangarhar and two detonated themselves.


"We can confirm that a number of insurgents have entered the building. Who they are, and what their target is, is still not clear," Attaullah Khughyani, the provincial governor's spokesman said, as cited by Reuters.


The attack left four Afghan state TV employees and two policemen dead, and at least 16 more injured. There could be up to 24 people injured, including 17 civilians and seven servicemen, according to local authorities, as cited by Al Jazeera.


At least four attackers were killed in the shootout with Afghan security forces according to AP, citing Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish.


IS has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the terrorist group's media agency.


Some 40 people work in the compound every day and, while many managed to flee, some remain trapped inside, an RTA employee told TOLOnews.