© Parwiz / Reuters



Gunmen attacked an Afghan TV station in eastern Jalalabad, starting a firefight with security forces, according to local authorities.Who they are, and what their target is, is still not clear," Attaullah Khughyani, the provincial governor's spokesman said, as cited by Reuters.Some 40 people work in the compound every day and, while many managed to flee, some remain trapped inside, an RTA employee told TOLOnews.