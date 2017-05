© Hendri ABIK / AFP



The couple, aged 20 and 23, will both receive 85 strokes in a public caning after found guilty for breaking strict Sharia regulations against homosexuality."The defendants are proven to have committed sodomy and are found guilty," Reuters quotes the presiding judge in the Banda Aceh court, Khairil Jamal, as saying in a statement.The convicted men will be publicly caned in the province's capital Banda Aceh on May 23 before the fasting month of Ramadan starts, according to the lead prosecutor, Gulmaini, who goes by single name.The prosecution had initially requested 80 lashes for the defendants, since "they were young and admitted their guilt", Australia's ABC reports Under Islamic criminal law anyone found guilty of being engaged in same-sex intercourse faces the maximum punishment of 100 strokes.One of the men, neither of whom have been identified, reportedly cried as his sentence was read out."Please reduce my sentence," said one of the accused, when asked if he agreed with the ruling.International human rights groups voiced their outrage with the sentence and called the treatment of the men as abusive and humiliating, calling for their immediate release.," Indonesia researcher for Human Rights Watch, Andreas Harsono, said Human Rights Watch said in April that public caning would constitute torture under international law.The group had called on Indonesia's authorities to release men who face "public torture for the 'crime' of their alleged sexual orientation.""The verdict will increase fear among LGBT people not only in Aceh, but also in many other, especially conservative, provinces ... in Indonesia," Harsono added.The court's ruling on Wednesday coincided with the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT), marked on May 17.Aceh province is the only one of Indonesia's 34 provinces that has seen enforcement of Sharia by-laws since 2006 and its application to non-Muslims since 2015. Besides morality offenses such as gay sex and adultery, the caning also covers gambling and consuming alcohol.Aceh was given special authorization to implement punishment under Sharia code in concession made by the central government to the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) separatists to end to a decades-long civil war.