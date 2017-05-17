© Patipat Janthong



© Patipat Janthong



It's early in the rainy season, but Bangkok commuters are already fighting through flooded areas of the city and more rain is on the way.Bangkok commuters were confronted Tuesday morning and again Wednesday with flooded streets and traffic congestion across the citySeveral major streets were under water, including all of Soi Sukhumvit 33, much of Sukhumvit Soi 22 around Sainampeung School and much of Lat Phrao Road, traffic police said.Traffic came to a virtual standstill on Pracha Chuen Road leading to Phong Phet intersection.. Pracharat Bamphen Road leading to Ratchadaphisek-Huai Khwang intersection was also flooded, traffic police said.Traffic was slow on Phahon Yothin Road's inbound lane from Ratchayothin intersection to the entrance to Lat Phrao Road and along flooded Soi Lat Phrao 80.Navamindarajudis Bodindecha School in Wang Thong Lang district closed temporarily due to floodwater around the school, traffic police said.The water was almost pavement high on Sukhumvit Road from Asok intersection to Thong Lor intersection, on Rama III Road near Talad Penang, Sunthorn Kosa Road and the Na Ranong Road intersection.According to City Hall's Department of Drainage and Sewerage, 108 millimetres of rain fell on Benchasiri Park in Klong Toey district, 101mm on Klong Samsen in Huai Khwang district, and 94mm on Khlong Saen Saep.Twitter users said water on several major roads had drained away by 8.30am, but some sois in low-lying areas were still flooded in the aftermath of the storm.