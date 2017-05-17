A 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman is the sixth person charged with sexually assaulting a boy who prosecutors previously said was targeted at parties where people wore animal costumes.Paige Wren Tasker, of Mechanicsburg, is accused of sexually abusing the boy in 2015 at the Monroe County home of David Parker. The state attorney general says the boy was 14 when Tasker abused him, but didn't say whether she also participate in the furry parties.Parker, 57-year-old Kenneth Fenske, of Quakertown, and three others in Pennsylvania and Virginia have also been charged with abusing the boy as far back at 2009. Fenske's attorney says his client in innocent; the others have yet to respond.Tasker was charged Sunday and remains in the Monroe County jail. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.The Pennsylvania boy told state prosecutors that he was forced to dress as "Tony the Tiger" at perverse fetish parties in which he was repeatedly sexually abused by men dressed in animal costumes.Prosecutors said the 14-year-old's allegations paint a horrifying portrait of members of a child predator ring that took turns raping him at "furry" parties held in Bucks County beginning in 2009.Police have arrested six people who they say were involved in the ring, a multi-state sweep that began when a federal agent lured the first defendant to what he thought was a meeting with a 13-year-old for sex.Fenske was charged in January with child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor."This child victim was repeatedly abused over a 7- or 8-year period by a group of criminals who cared only about their gratification," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said after announcing charges against Fenske. "They cared nothing about this young boy."The boy told authorities that Fenske at times would dress up in a furry red fox costume with "full long sleeves and pants, a zipper in the back, paw gloves, and a fox head with pointy ears" before raping him.The boy is reportedly related to one of the men and had lived with his grandmother when the abuse started. He now is in foster care and has been receiving therapy.Shapiro said his office is worried that there may be other victims in this "horrendous case." Investigators say the boy's tip earlier this year led to Fenske's arrest."You think you've heard it all on this job, and you never have," said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub.