A military convoy of nuclear warhead carriers was left stranded on the side of the public M40 motorway on Monday when one of the vehicles in the escort broke down.Nukewatch said the trucks were heading to Coulport on Loch Long, Scotland, where warheads are stored and loaded aboard the Trident submarines.A police officer channeled traffic from the slip road onto a lane around the stopped convoy before closing it down. The stricken vehicle was then towed away by an armored personnel carrier (APC)."The breakdown happened to an escort vehicle rather than one of the warhead carrying trucks but clearly any vehicle can have problems," a Nukewatch spokesman said "The UK's Ministry of Defence is allowed to carry explosive and radioactive materials in the same transport - a procedure rationally outlawed for civil transport.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it does not comment on operational details of military convoys.MoD statistics show that high explosive materials, such as the ones used on Trident submarine warheads, have an impact range of 600 meters and that the radiological plume could reach as far as 5km (3.1 miles).