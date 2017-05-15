Vladimir PutinIn George Orwell's 1949 dystopian novel, 1984, information that no longer is consistent with Big Brother's explanations is chucked down the Memory Hole.On April 26—16 days ago—Lt. Gen. Viktor Poznihir, Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, stated at the Moscow International Security Conference that theSee:The Times-Gazett in Ashland, Ohio, was the only US print media that a Google search could turn up that reported this most alarming of all announcements. A Google search turned up no reports on US TV, and none on Canadian, Australian, European, or any other media except RT and Internet sites.that the US was not preparing a nuclear first strike on Russia, or ask Putin how this serious situation could be defused., except for my readers.I would have expected at least that the CIA would have planted the story in the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, and NPR that General Poznihir was expressing his personal opinion, nothing to be taken seriously. But apparently Americans and their European vassals are not to even know that such an accusation was made.As I reported some time ago and more recently in my column about North Korea,Alone either Russia or China can destroy the US. If they act together, the destruction of the US would be redundant. What is the intelligence, if any, and morality, clearly none, of the US leadership that recklessly and irresponsibly invites Russia and China to preempt Washington's attack on them with an attack on the US?Surely not even insouciant Americans are so stupid as to think that Russia and China will just sit there and wait for Washington's nuclear attack. I lived through every stage of the Cold War. I participated in it. Never in my life have I experienced the situation where two nuclear powers were convinced that the third was going to surprise them with a nuclear attack.I supported Trump because he, unlike Hillary, said he would normalize relations with Russia. Instead he has raised the tensions between the nuclear powers. Nothing is more irresponsible or dangerous.How can this be?Putin has said over and over, "I issue warnings and no one hears." "How do I get through to you?"Maybe the morons will hear when mushroom clouds appear over Washington and New York, and Europe ceases to exist, as it will if Europe continues the confrontation with Russia as is required from Washington's well-paid vassals.Within the last several years I reported the Chinese government's reaction to US war plans for a nuclear strike on China.I reported all of this, and it produced no response.This is insouciance to the thousandth degree.In America and its subservient, crawling on their knees vassal states, the information never gets reported, so it never has to be put down the Memory Hole.If you convince someone that you are going to kill them, they are going to kill you first. A government, such as what exists in Washington, that convinces powerful countries that they are targeted, is a government that has no respect whatsoever for the lives of its own people or the peoples of the world or for any life on planet Earth.Despite all their efforts to believe otherwise, the Russian and Chinese leaderships have finally arrived, belatedly, at the realization that Washington is evil to the core and is the agent of Satan.