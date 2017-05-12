SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Role Models: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Earth Changes
Canada floods: Kelowna braces for worst flooding on record
Blaine Gaffney
Globalnews.ca
Wed, 10 May 2017 16:24 UTC
Globalnews.ca
Wed, 10 May 2017 16:24 UTC
The triple-whammy of above normal snow pack levels and already saturated ground in the mountains, warming temperatures and forecasted heavy rainfall could combine to create a once-in-200 year flood event in the city.
"We are planning for the worst and hoping for he best," says Emergency Operations Centre director Brian Reardon. "Citizens should be doing the same. Last week's flooding may prove to be just a dress rehearsal for a much larger event "
He says upwards of 2,500 Kelowna residents could have to leave their homes.
Reardon advises people living in low-lying areas near water courses to start sandbagging now and to prepare a grab-bag of essential items should they be evacuated for an extended period.
About 100 forests ministry personnel will be in the city later Wednesday to help with sandbagging.
"Today is a call to action," says Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. "This is a serious issue heading our way we need to be prepared."
City crews are heightening the dikes along some stretches of Mission Creek.
"We are going to have to do our best to protect property, city infrastructure and residents, says Basran. "We will get through this as a community."
Water levels in already swollen creeks are expected to start peaking Thursday evening or Friday morning.
Rest of article here
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Role Models: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Latest News
- NASA analysis of Tropical Cyclone Donna's extreme rainfall
- Canada floods: Kelowna braces for worst flooding on record
- Proximity of supernovas may cause mass extinctions
- Snowflake protection zone: Colorado university to transform residence hall into 'social justice living environment'
- Human sense of smell is more acute than most people think
- ICE arrests nearly 1,400 in its 'largest gang surge' ever, majority are US citizens
- Attorney Generals in 20 states call on US DOJ to appoint special prosecutor in Russia-gate
- Small earthquake shakes Seattle area days after swarm near Kitsap Peninsula
- A 'hanging offense': Boston Herald dehumanizes parents who debate vaccines
- Saudis allocate $68mn for Trump's state visit, set to be garish display of opulence
- Bashar al-Assad: Syria, Russia and Iran to deter violations of de-escalation deal
- Refugee entry to US slumps despite court blocks on Trump travel ban
- Trump expected to sign executive order launching panel to investigate voter fraud
- Cop files lawsuit after being fired for refusing to shoot suicidal veteran
- Pyongyang doubles down on alleged CIA terror threat
- Crazy idea or scam? - 'Rent-a-pilgrim' to walk to Fatima
- Aleppo, Syria: Russian humanitarian aid given to over 800 in past 24 hours
- Iraqi security forces say 90% of Mosul liberated
- Médecins Sans Frontières: Nigeria fighting worst meningitis C outbreak since 2008
- FBI agents searching GOP fundraising firm in Annapolis, Maryland
- Attorney Generals in 20 states call on US DOJ to appoint special prosecutor in Russia-gate
- Saudis allocate $68mn for Trump's state visit, set to be garish display of opulence
- Bashar al-Assad: Syria, Russia and Iran to deter violations of de-escalation deal
- Trump expected to sign executive order launching panel to investigate voter fraud
- Pyongyang doubles down on alleged CIA terror threat
- Iraqi security forces say 90% of Mosul liberated
- FBI agents searching GOP fundraising firm in Annapolis, Maryland
- Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Michael Flynn regarding docs relating to Russia
- The real terrorists in Syria: Dark truths hidden beneath progressive facades of NATO and its allies
- Remember when Bill Clinton 'fortuitously' fired the FBI director one day before Vince Foster was found dead?
- New Moon over S. Korea could doom US THAAD anti-missile system
- Dershowitz: Jews made America great therefore we deserve our influence on Israel policy
- German DM vows to reform army from recruits to generals, including 'Traditionserlass'
- Bangladesh PM tells how Hillary Clinton pressured her into aiding donor Clinton Foundation donor while Secretary of State
- Serbia's President-elect Aleksandar Vucic has evidence of a 'Greater Albania' project
- Pepe Escobar: The decline of the West revisited
- "CNN hit rock bottom": Zakharova once again tears into US media over Lavrov visit coverage
- SOTT Focus: Dear Comey Haters Who Are Now Irate That He Got Fired: Shut Up Already!
- Ron Paul: No evidence of any intrusion in US election by Russia
- Message to US: China missile test shows country can respond to aircraft carriers, THAAD
- Snowflake protection zone: Colorado university to transform residence hall into 'social justice living environment'
- ICE arrests nearly 1,400 in its 'largest gang surge' ever, majority are US citizens
- Refugee entry to US slumps despite court blocks on Trump travel ban
- Cop files lawsuit after being fired for refusing to shoot suicidal veteran
- Crazy idea or scam? - 'Rent-a-pilgrim' to walk to Fatima
- Aleppo, Syria: Russian humanitarian aid given to over 800 in past 24 hours
- Raging opioid epidemic eats away at Baltimore - becoming a rotting, decaying war zone
- WHO: More than 50 Yemenis die of Cholera outbreak in 2 weeks
- Yahoo criticized by German cybersecurity agency for not helping in probe of 1.5 billion hacked accounts
- Vermont expected to become first US state to legalize marijuana for recreational use through legislation
- Free speech being stamped out at universities across the US
- Precious snowflakes gone wild: U of Arizona is hiring students to tattle on others for 'bias incidents'
- Over 40% of Americans back sanctions on Israel for crimes against Palestinians
- Israeli baby dies in hot car after mother drives her to daycare and forgets her
- Survey finds Trump approval plummeting - Americans describe Trump as "idiot, incompetent and liar"
- Schizophrenic father of two in UK commits suicide with homemade guillotine
- Wealth moves towards Eastern stability: Hong Kong overtakes London as luxury capital of the world
- Cop exposes '1 ticket per hour' quota scam after being fired for refusing to enforce
- Cop sues police department after he was fired for refusing to shoot suicidal black man
- Tunnel with radioactive waste collapses at Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington, longterm solutions delayed
- Declassified files show US effort to end mass killings in Argentina stymied by Henry Kissinger
- Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess figure
- 'Baby dragon' embryo cracks 20-year giant bird-like dinosaur mystery
- The humble stirrup gave rise to the Mongol empire
- What really happened in the 1989 Tiananmen Square "Massacre"
- 3 out of 4 German soldiers were killed by Soviet army during WWII
- Victory is meaningless without the victor's benevolence: Russian priest tells story of largest German WW2 cemetery in Russia
- Russian MoD publishes one-of-a kind WWII archive videos
- 80 years on: Hindenburg disaster theories detailed in declassified FBI records
- Russia declassifies secret report on horrifying Nazi crimes in wartime Ukraine
- Merck's president led secret biowarfare program - influencing experiments on Americans
- 3,000yo hoard of Bronze Age axe heads uncovered in Norwegian field - find considered 'spectacular'
- The deep history of US and Britain's never-ending Cold War on Russia
- Arnon Milchan: The movie producer involved in an Israeli nuclear smuggling ring
- Newly identified dinosaur is earliest titanosaur on record
- Pentagon Papers: Will the real Daniel Ellsberg please stand up!
- The Stay Behinds: The truth regarding NATO's "secret armies"
- Ancient temple to mysterious Roman deity unearthed in Turkey
- Ice Age animal bones discovered during Los Angeles subway excavation
- What Zionists really mean when they say "there was no Palestine" - and why they're "not even wrong"
- NASA analysis of Tropical Cyclone Donna's extreme rainfall
- Proximity of supernovas may cause mass extinctions
- Human sense of smell is more acute than most people think
- Scientists discover massive landforms under Antarctic ice sheet
- Emotion reading: Technology that claims to spot criminals Before they act
- Chinese professor defends criminal facial-recognition study after Google scoffing
- GOES-16 weather satellite captures lightning activity across U.S.
- Mathematics does not rule out 2 dimensions of time
- See the Full 'Flower Moon' rise tonight
- Death by asteroid may come in unexpected ways - from gusting winds and shock waves
- Experts: Massive sinkholes are now appearing in the wrong places
- What lightning does to rock quantified
- NASA footage captures sun shooting giant strands of plasma (VIDEO)
- Stunning! Hubble image captures hundreds of galaxies 6 billion light-years away
- Homo naledi, a newly added species to human family tree may have lived alongside our early ancestors
- Turning chicken poop and weeds into biofuel
- Sound advice: Human noise pervasive even in US protected areas, threatens endangered species
- Icelandic babies who can stand at four months make science headlines
- Terminator robots - The military is using human brain waves to teach robots how to shoot
- Newest secret US spacecraft returns to Earth after over 700 days in orbit
- Canada floods: Kelowna braces for worst flooding on record
- Small earthquake shakes Seattle area days after swarm near Kitsap Peninsula
- Lightning strikes kill 3 in Habiganj, Bangladesh
- 19 sheep and dog killed by lightning bolt in Karnataka, India
- Floods kills 14, displace thousands in Kenya; 9 inches of rain in 24 hours for Mombasa
- Grizzly bear attacks, injures man near Cody, Wyoming
- Earthquake magnitude 5.4 along the Tashkurgan Fault takes lives in western China
- 'Global Warming Surprises'
- U.S. Geological Survey study discovers high levels of radon in wells across Pennsylvania
- April in Finland was colder, wetter and snowier than usual
- Cold weather is keeping birds from nesting and delaying blossoming of wild berry bushes in Finland's north
- Headed for more than a 'little-ice age'
- Highly unusual snowfall in Finland?
- U.S. Northeast at risk for freeze - Maybe snow?
- Snowfall in Kiev - On May 10
- Southern USA wildfires force evacuations & dust storms blanket northern Asia
- Girl critically injured by dog pack in Detroit
- Shallow magnitude 6.8 quake hits off South Sandwich Islands
- Two children killed by lightning bolt in Bihar, India
- Four killed by lightning strikes in Tamil Nadu, India
- Comet Johnson joins the ranks of visible comets
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- A 'hanging offense': Boston Herald dehumanizes parents who debate vaccines
- Médecins Sans Frontières: Nigeria fighting worst meningitis C outbreak since 2008
- Exercise for aging muscles
- Why all the hysteria? The month of May used to be measles season years ago
- Breaking up the 8 hour workday increases productivity
- Yes, adults can sue vaccine companies for damage from adult vaccines
- 18,000 lawsuits pile up against Big Pharma blockbuster drug, Xarelto
- Antioxidants in Ginkgo Biloba protect the nervous system from heavy metal damage
- The link between gut bacteria, chronic fatigue and Parkinson's
- Vaccine injury payouts for 2017 released
- Will it work for humans?: Scientists cure type 1 diabetes (in mice) using gene transfer
- Improve memory and cognitive function with ashwagandha
- Study: Daily dose of cannabis extract could help memory in old age
- The world looks the other way while Big Pharma's pollution creates deadly superbugs
- How to boost your collagen to improve skin and muscle repair
- The more time children spend using handheld devices, the more likely they are to delay speaking
- 1 in 5 Australians are 'revenge porn' victims, study reveals
- The Ketogenic diet: Recommended by doctors to treat Cancer
- Minimal exercise protects against depressive symptoms in older adults
- Dr. Mark Sircus: Iodine replaces vaccines & antibiotics
- "Mom Brain": Why it's good for mothers and babies
- Flexible thinkers: Bilingual speakers think about time differently than monolinguals
- Structure and simplicity: Why your brain loves those to-do lists
- Can you feel your heartbeat? You might be better at perceiving others' emotions
- Creative people may process reality differently
- Generating positive momentum to change your life one small step at a time
- What makes a good life? Lessons from the longest study on happiness - Robert Waldinger
- This simple game helps reduce traumatic memory by 62%
- Good news for worrywarts: Fretting could be beneficial if used as a motivator for healthy behavior
- Study finds psychopathic personalities gravitate to business and economic degrees
- Listening to your heart (beat) can help you become more empathetic
- The secret to honesty revealed: it feels better
- Embracing vulnerability is the most powerful yoga
- 11 important steps for raising awareness and consciousness
- Jon Rappoport: The free and independent individual
- Stimulate your vagus nerve for better mental health
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- The benefits of solitude: Balm for the harried urban soul
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- US military's declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
Quote of the Day
Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
The German what ? Apparently, most people are and thinking on a spring break basis LOL
Truthstream Media: Mass Hypnosis and Trigger Words....[Link]
I hope that for the sake of the company that's got all these paper documents destroyed in the fire that they have had some good housekeeping and...
National service would fix them!
Canada floods: Kelowna braces for worst flooding on recordIt's being called "the perfect storm" and it could lead to thousands of people being evacuated in Kelowna later this week. The triple-whammy of above normal snow pack levels and already saturated...