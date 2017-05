© Carlos Barria/Reuters



In a joint statement Wednesday evening, Senator Richard Burr (R-North Carolina), the committee chairman, and Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia), the vice-chair, stated that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has issued a subpoena for Flynn.The subpoena requests documents that might be relevant to the investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the US elections in 2016.Committee member Senator James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) told Fox News that the panel has subpoenaed "a large number of documents." Lankford also told CNN that Flynn was given until May 9 to voluntarily turn over the documents, but "his counsel advised him not to.""We told him that's not an option. We made a request for documents and he didn't turn them over voluntarily so,Lankford said. "We expect the documents to be there and we expect to meet with him."In March, Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, requested "assurances against unfair prosecution" in exchange for Flynn giving testimony to the panel.according to a report from CNN . The report says that the US Attorney's Office in Alexandria, Virginia,In March, Flynn's lobbying firm registered as a foreign agent declaring they were paid at least $530,000 for lobbying work that may have benefited the Turkish government.