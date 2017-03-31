Puppet Masters
Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn offers to testify if given immunity in Trump-Russia campaign investigation - UPDATE
RT
Fri, 31 Mar 2017 11:07 UTC
The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited "officials with knowledge of the matter," and later confirmed by Michael Flynn's attorney, Robert Kelner.
"Out of respect for the committees, we will not comment right now on the details of discussions between counsel for General Flynn and the House and Senate intelligence committees, other than to confirm that those discussions have taken place. But it is important to acknowledge the circumstances in which those discussions are occurring.
"General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,'' Kelner said in a statement Thursday evening. He did not provide details on the conditions which are being discussed for Flynn to testify, but noted that "no reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution."
If granted, an immunity deal would make it impossible for the Justice Department to prosecute Flynn. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that investigators had not agreed to Flynn's conditions yet. There was no official statement on the talks with Flynn from the White House or the FBI on Thursday night.
An adviser to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and later one of his top aides in the White House, Flynn pushed for closer cooperation between the US and Russia, saying the two have many common interests, including combating terrorism. This friendly stance regarding Russia, however, drew concern from other US officials as well as the media. In mid-February, Flynn was forced to resign from his post over a telephone conversation with the Russian ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak, in late December.
Citing officials, media outlets speculated in February over the contents and consequences of the phone call, claiming that the main topic of the conversation was the economic sanctions against Russia.
Flynn did not confirm this information, nor were the transcripts of his talks made public. But in his resignation letter he "apologized to the President and the Vice President" for having "inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with the incomplete information" regarding the phone calls with the Russian Ambassador. Regarding the sanctions, Flynn said that his call "was not to relieve sanctions. It was basically to say, 'Look, we're coming into office in a couple of weeks. Give us some time to take a look at everything.'"
The FBI is now looking into whether Flynn or any other associates of Donald Trump may have coordinated with Russia, which allegedly meddled in last year's presidential election. The Trump administration has repeatedly denied the allegations, while Russia has denied any interference with the election process whatsoever.
Apart from his advocacy of forging closer ties with Russia during Trump's election campaign, Flynn on a number of occasions drew public attention for his attacks against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Interestingly, while currently seeking immunity himself, he once harshly criticized immunity deals offered during the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.
"Five people around her have been given immunity," he told Meet the Press host Chuck Todd in September, adding that "when you are given immunity, that means that you probably committed a crime."
Comment: Comment: Update (March 31): Trump backed up Flynn with a tweet, saying "Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!" However, the Senate Intelligence Committee rejected Flynn's request, according to a source for NBC:
President Donald Trump's former national security advisor's lawyer was told the move was "wildly preliminary" and "not on the table" at this point, a senior congressional official told NBC. It does not necessarily rule out immunity at a later date, since the Senate investigation is ongoing.Flynn made his original offer in a letter made public from his attorney. As The Duran's Alexander Mercouris points out, many in the media are taking his request for immunity as an admission of guilt, which it is not:
Flynn, who resigned after only weeks on the job, also offered to speak to the Justice Department in exchange for protection from prosecution, according to NBC. At this time, there is no indication that Flynn is admitting guilt to any crimes.
In a statement Thursday, his lawyer Robert Kelner said no "reasonable person" would get questioned in "such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurance against unfair prosecution."
A good example of this is provided by The GuardianImmunity is typically sought to avoid penalty for breaking the law. Flynn agreed with the characterization while discussing the partial immunity granted to an aide to Hillary Clinton amid the federal government's investigation of the former secretary of state's use of a private email server at the state department.In order to judge these claims properly it is necessary to look carefully at the text of the letter from General Flynn's lawyer. This is especially so given that this is a letter which was drafted by a lawyer. The letter reads as follows
Speaking to NBC's Meet the Press in September, two months before the election, Flynn stated: "When you are given immunity, that means you have probably committed a crime."General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit.This is not a letter admitting a crime or wrongdoing, whether impliedly or otherwise. On the contrary it describes "public demands" that General Flynn be "criminally investigated" as "unsubstantiated". This is a denial that any crime was committed.
Out of respect for the Committees, we will not comment right now on the details of discussions between counsel for General Flynn and the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, other than to confirm that those discussions have taken place. But it is important to acknowledge the circumstances in which those discussions are occurring.
General Flynn is a highly decorated 33 year veteran of the US army. He devoted most of his life to serving his country, spending many years away from his family fighting this nation's battles around the world. He was awarded four Bronze Stars for actions in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere in the war on terror. He received the Legion of Merit twice, and the Defense Superior Service Medal four times. He is recipient of the Defense Department's Distinguished Service Award and the Intelligence Community Gold Seal Medallion for Distinguished Service, as well as numerous other decorations.
Notwithstanding his life of national service, the media are awash with unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo directed at him. He is now the target of unsubstantiated public demands by Members of Congress and other political critics that he be criminally investigated. No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution.
30th March 2017
It also says that these "unsubstantiated demands" have been made against a background of "unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo" and speaks of a "highly politicized, witch hunt environment".
What this letter and presumably the negotiations between General Flynn's lawyer and the staff of the two Committees and the FBI are quite obviously aiming to do is protect General Flynn from a situation where anything he says in testimony is twisted beyond its natural meaning so as to set up a politically biased "unfair" prosecution against him.
Given that General Flynn has been variously accused of crimes under the Logan Act, of perjury, of failing to register as a Turkish agent, and of treason, one can understand his lawyer's concern. As the letter says, insisting on this form of protection in this situation is a basic precaution.
That the lawyer's concerns are fully justified is shown by the way some people such as The Guardian have already been trying on the strength of certain things General Flynn said in October to twist this letter, which is as clear a denial of crime or wrongdoing as it is possible for a lawyer to write, into an admission that such things took place.
