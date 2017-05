© SouthFront



"The US is not fighting any "ISIS" and the same goes for Turkey. They are the real enemies of Syria. The USA along with Jordan and Israel, worked hard to control the southern border of Syria and created mutual military rooms in order to restrain Syria's anti-terrorist efforts. The US goal is to advance towards DeirAlZour which is rich in oil, and which is important for Qatar to supply its oil to Europe across the Syrian Land, which will impact the importance [of] Russian oil for Europe.



This entire war is about influence, you remember the American air strikes on the Syrian military base in [Al Tharda mountain] in Deir Al Zour in 2016? Helping "ISIS" is the real US agenda and then to occupy this province!"

In an interview with Adam Garrie from The Duran,NATO and its allies are the terrorists in Syria. (This has been known and documented for over six years, and it was revealed well before the dirty war started.) Syria and its allies, on the other hand, oppose the terrorists.In the following video, a former FSA General admits to working closely with Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIL.In a May 8, 2017 article, Democracy Now Launches Anti-Syria Propaganda Campaign , Miri Wood reminds us of other public admissions which have been willfully erased or suppressed from the collective memories of so many in the faux-Left camp.Books, including Prof Anderson's The Dirty War On Syria: Washington, Regime Change and Resistance and the author's Voices From Syria present enough factual evidence and historical context to remove any reasonable doubt about the true nature of the war, and the West's unequivocal support for terrorism in Syria.Despite all of the publicly available evidence, co-opted . Feminists are tacitly supporting Wahhabism and Sharia law when they support the war on Syria. Progressives of all brands are supporting terrorism when they support the war on Syria. Ostensibly progressive shows such as Democracy Now, and iconic "progressive" intellectuals,Self-styled "progressives" support refugees but totally ignore the fact that their support for their government's criminal warfare creates the refugees in the first place. Progressives should be opposing the warfare that creates the refugees.The warmongering elites intend to destroy Syria, as they destroyed Libya, Iraq, and Ukraine, with a view to enriching narrow interests and serving the diktats of the "market", all to the disadvantage of humanity. The criminal war on Syria, which could easily escalate into widespread nuclear war, is a war on all of us.