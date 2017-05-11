"The US is not fighting any "ISIS" and the same goes for Turkey. They are the real enemies of Syria. The USA along with Jordan and Israel, worked hard to control the southern border of Syria and created mutual military rooms in order to restrain Syria's anti-terrorist efforts. The US goal is to advance towards DeirAlZour which is rich in oil, and which is important for Qatar to supply its oil to Europe across the Syrian Land, which will impact the importance [of] Russian oil for Europe.

This entire war is about influence, you remember the American air strikes on the Syrian military base in [Al Tharda mountain] in Deir Al Zour in 2016? Helping "ISIS" is the real US agenda and then to occupy this province!"