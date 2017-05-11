© Yonkers Tribune



"Israel was very easy to defend. Boy have things changed dramatically over the last 50 years.... The two people who got me engaged really deeply were the Reverend Daniel Berrigan - he was an unbelievable anti-Semite, a real bigot, he called Israel a criminal community of Jews, he said that Jews had to choose between supporting Israel and supporting civil liberties, he was an evil evil man [Read this to see the real Berrigan] -



"And Noam Chomsky. I had befriended him, I had worked with him against the Vietnam war. And suddenly he's turning against Israel. When the far left turned against Israel,I would become... somebody who could make the liberal case for Israel. That has become harder and harder to do. The demographics are clear. Republicans now support Israel much more strongly than Democrats."

"Israel must always remain a bipartisan issue. We never want to see Israel become a referendum issue in an election. Why? We could lose! ... Who could have predicted the outcome of the last election. You can't put all your eggs in one basket."

"He thinks I'm the one who defeated his candidacy [for party chair]. I hope he's right."

"The other day on al Jazeera Sanders made a strong case of defense for Israel. Sanders is a strange guy. It's very hard to figure out what his politics are... He's a decent man. His support for Israel is not deep and it's opportunistic sometimes."

"Some of the strongest anti-Israel people at every university are Jews, and some of the most virulent and anti-Israel are Jewish Israelis."

"How do you get a job? How do you distinguish yourself? You become a talking dog. "The dog can talk? - oh we'll hire any dog who can talk!" You become an Israeli who is a virulent anti-Zionist. "That's interesting! An Israeli who's a virulent anti-Zionist. That's somebody to hire!" And so many of the second and third rate professors from Israel that come to American universities come as anti-Zionists."

"That's why Sheldon Adelson my dear friend, won't fund professorships in Jewish studies."

"These are a couple of dozen hard left Israelis who went into the army reluctantly, picketed Israel when they were in the army, now come out of the army just lying through their teeth. Go on Youtube and you see a tape of members of Breaking the Silence lying and others... pointing out the lies.



"This is very difficult. Facing Jews and Israelis who are so anti Israel that the students give them a lot of credibility and believe them. It's a real tragedy."

"There is no country in the world that has contributed more to the humanity in the first 69 years of its existence than the state of Israel. The world should be applauding Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israel's birthday, instead of regarding it as Nakma - Nakba, which the Palestinians inflicted on themselves by not accepting [partition]."

"...at every major university and I spoke at every major graduation. Today no major university will have me speak at a graduation because I'm too pro Israel. That includes Brandeis."

"If you're anti Israel again you're like the talking dog and everybody wants you."

"That has to remain the rule. Anyone that does has to be treated with economic consequences. We have to hit them in the pocketbook. Don't ever ever be embarrassed about using Jewish power. Jewish power, whether it be intellectual, academic, economic, political - in the interest of justice is the right thing to do."

"People write a book called the Israel lobby and complain that AIPAC is one of the most powerful lobbies in Washington. My response to that is, that's not good enough. We should be the most powerful lobby in Washington....



"We are entitled to use our power. We have contributed disproportionately to the success of this country. We have done so much for this country. When you think of how much better this country has become since our grandparents and great grandparents took the risk of coming, here, we have not only the right we have the obligation to speak out, and use every piece, every bit of power available in support of Israel."

"I'm not encouraged that we will see a full blown peace break out suddenly, but I do think the Trump administration is going to have better possibilities of peace than the Obama administration."

"Obama got nothing because he deserved it.... I'm not encouraged but I do think this administration has a chance to bring the two sides closer together and to produce some tangible results."

"I'm a very strong believer that peace should be tried as an option. We should try every option of peace before we have to resort to other forces, but the only way peace will be achieved, is if Israel remains qualitatively superior to all - all - its neighboring countries."

"Look, we are the most affluent successful generation of Jews anywhere in the world, that's the good news. This is the best of times. It's also the most dangerous of times...



"I'm very encouraged about the future of Israel and strength of Israel. I'm very encouraged about the future of the American Jewish community. We are a very influential community. We deserve our influence. I hope all of you will participate in this great period of Jewish American, Jewish Israeli life, you have so much to contribute. Use what you've earned, use your influence to support Israel and support Jewish values."

