At least 6 people have died in Mombasa as a result of the heavy rain. Mombasa Governor H.E Hassan Ali Joho, said via Social Media, "I am deeply saddened by the death of six people who were crushed by a perimeter wall which collapsed near Mbaraki Primary due to heavy rains."
He added, "Let's all exercise great caution at this time. There have been higher than expected rains and this poses unusual stress on our infrastructure."
Local media report that over 5000 people in Taveta, Taita Taveta County near the Kenya coast have been displaced by flooding and heavy rain. Local Red Cross said that over 900 families were affected.
Several rivers have overflowed in other areas, including in in Kwale County where bridges and communication routes have been damaged in Lunga-Lunga and Maji Ya Chumvi .
Elsewhere, flooding has also impacted parts of Garrissa County, including Dadaab, the location of UN refugees camps, according to Kenya Red Cross.
Update 11, May 2017:
In a statement on 09 May, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya said that 5 people had died in various parts of the county. He also said that at least 1,500 families have been displaced by the floods. Bridges and roads have suffered damage and livestock have been lost.
Meanwhile in Mombasa, the number of fatalities caused by the heavy rain and floods has risen to 9. Six people were killed when a wall collapsed in Kizingo, Mombasa town on Monday following heavy rains.
Further reports from Mombasa say that 2 people died in a landslide late on Monday in Mikindani, Mombasa. The body of an unidentified man, believed to be a flood victim, was found in Bamburi on Tuesday morning.
