Earth Changes
Four killed by lightning strikes in Tamil Nadu, India
Blive
Thu, 11 May 2017 11:19 UTC
Police said here today that a 40-year-old coolie, Sankarraj, was killed when he was struck by lightning at Sengapadai village in Tirumangalam taluk.
Another person Marudu, 48, died after being struck by lightning at Kanakkankudi village near Thirubhuvanam.
Two women identified as V. Periyakkam, 31, and Surayee, 46, were also died after being struck by lightning at Nainarpuram and Karisalkalampatti villages, respectively.
The women were engaged in agricultural works, when they met with the tragedy. All the four bodies had been shifted to government hospital for post-mortem.
In another incident, a 9-year-old boy, P. Subash Chandra Bose, was electrocuted, when he came in contact with a snapped live wire at Kallikudi village. Another girl Narmadha, 7, who suffered electric shock in the incident, is undergoing treatment at government hospital in Tirumangalam.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Girl critically injured by dog pack in Detroit
- May pledges boost in military spending after defense chiefs say Britain can't afford to fight
- US military declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Shallow magnitude 6.8 quake hits off South Sandwich Islands
- 29 defendants charged with scores of historical sex offences appear in court
- Two children killed by lightning bolt in Bihar, India
- Four killed by lightning strikes in Tamil Nadu, India
- 23 people killed by lightning strikes within 6 weeks across Myanmar (Burma)
- GOES-16 weather satellite captures lightning activity across U.S.
- US Media Loses The Plot Over Lavrov Meeting With Trump
- At least 8 killed after shallow M5.4 earthquake damages 180+ houses in northwest China
- Big child webcam sex bust reveals rising abuse
- Mathematics does not rule out 2 dimensions of time
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Trump attacks flip-flopping "military fraud" Blumenthal: "He should be the one who is investigated"
- Fraternity booted off U of Arizona campus after members threaten to kill hazing 'rats'
- Trump visits with Kissinger in surprise Oval Office meeting
- 83-year-old man critical after unprovoked attack in Bronx, New York
- Jeff Sessions war on medical marijuana will get $0 from Congress
- May pledges boost in military spending after defense chiefs say Britain can't afford to fight
- Trump attacks flip-flopping "military fraud" Blumenthal: "He should be the one who is investigated"
- Trump visits with Kissinger in surprise Oval Office meeting
- Jeff Sessions war on medical marijuana will get $0 from Congress
- More to September 2016 'mistaken' air strike on Syrian troops at Deir ez-Zor than originally thought
- No criminal charges for Tory MPs accused of election expenses fraud
- Pouring money on the fire: US Senate bill allots $20M toward regime change in Venezuela
- Pentagon announces US to cut support to partner forces engaging in human rights abuses
- US lie generator Nikki Haley can't distinguish between 'facts' and 'editorializing'
- North Korea taunts Seoul with 'satellite photos' of THAAD missile system
- Trump was able to fire Comey once former intelligence head Clapper admitted under oath there was no evidence of Trump/Russia collusion
- Bad idea: Comey reportedly asked for more resources in FBI Russia investigation days before being fired
- Sessions and Rosenstein Oval Office meeting led to 'fire Comey' recommendation
- Scott Adams: Thoughts on the Comey firing
- French election is a catastrophe for world peace
- Best of the Web: Memory Loss & Terror Bombing: How America Justifies Its Acts of Evil
- Lavrov masterfully demonstrates proper way to handle feral US journalists
- Flashback: State Dept. official offered quid pro quo to FBI to alter Killary emails classification
- Flashback: James Comey's favorable Clinton immunity deals - FBI went to great lengths to not prosecute Killary
- Seven possible Comey replacements
- 29 defendants charged with scores of historical sex offences appear in court
- US Media Loses The Plot Over Lavrov Meeting With Trump
- Big child webcam sex bust reveals rising abuse
- Fraternity booted off U of Arizona campus after members threaten to kill hazing 'rats'
- 83-year-old man critical after unprovoked attack in Bronx, New York
- Pennsylvania considers new bill expanding fascist smoking ban
- Kansas nurse says she was forced to pee in a cup on United Airlines flight
- Second body in 24 hours found in water at New York City's Central Park
- Britain's toughest jails preparing for violence, unrest, increased drug use as smoking ban enforced
- Bitcoin prices continue to rise, regularly breaking records
- Pakistani government sends out mass text warning against blasphemy
- How low can he go?: Bill O'Reilly's ex-wife files suit claiming he attacked her after being caught having phone sex
- United Airlines' PR nightmare continues as giant bunny dies on flight - UPDATE
- School bans unvaccinated kids for 3 weeks after immunized children start chickenpox outbreak
- The Rochdale sex abuse ring - a case of authorities ignoring the rape and trafficking of minors for years
- [Update] Tunnel collapse at Hanford nuclear site, emergency declared
- Spain: Horrific bouncy castle explosion leaves one child dead, six others injured
- Black passenger says American Airlines forced her to give up her 1st-class seat but let white friend stay
- UK Court accuses Nigerian couple of human trafficking
- Pastor jailed for throwing 'possessed' woman on fire in fatal exorcism
- Declassified files show US effort to end mass killings in Argentina stymied by Henry Kissinger
- Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess figure
- 'Baby dragon' embryo cracks 20-year giant bird-like dinosaur mystery
- The humble stirrup gave rise to the Mongol empire
- What really happened in the 1989 Tiananmen Square "Massacre"
- 3 out of 4 German soldiers were killed by Soviet army during WWII
- Victory is meaningless without the victor's benevolence: Russian priest tells story of largest German WW2 cemetery in Russia
- Russian MoD publishes one-of-a kind WWII archive videos
- 80 years on: Hindenburg disaster theories detailed in declassified FBI records
- Russia declassifies secret report on horrifying Nazi crimes in wartime Ukraine
- Merck's president led secret biowarfare program - influencing experiments on Americans
- 3,000yo hoard of Bronze Age axe heads uncovered in Norwegian field - find considered 'spectacular'
- The deep history of US and Britain's never-ending Cold War on Russia
- Arnon Milchan: The movie producer involved in an Israeli nuclear smuggling ring
- Newly identified dinosaur is earliest titanosaur on record
- Pentagon Papers: Will the real Daniel Ellsberg please stand up!
- The Stay Behinds: The truth regarding NATO's "secret armies"
- Ancient temple to mysterious Roman deity unearthed in Turkey
- Ice Age animal bones discovered during Los Angeles subway excavation
- What Zionists really mean when they say "there was no Palestine" - and why they're "not even wrong"
- GOES-16 weather satellite captures lightning activity across U.S.
- Mathematics does not rule out 2 dimensions of time
- See the Full 'Flower Moon' rise tonight
- Death by asteroid may come in unexpected ways - from gusting winds and shock waves
- Experts: Massive sinkholes are now appearing in the wrong places
- What lightning does to rock quantified
- NASA footage captures sun shooting giant strands of plasma (VIDEO)
- Stunning! Hubble image captures hundreds of galaxies 6 billion light-years away
- Homo naledi, a newly added species to human family tree may have lived alongside our early ancestors
- Turning chicken poop and weeds into biofuel
- Sound advice: Human noise pervasive even in US protected areas, threatens endangered species
- Icelandic babies who can stand at four months make science headlines
- Terminator robots - The military is using human brain waves to teach robots how to shoot
- Newest secret US spacecraft returns to Earth after over 700 days in orbit
- Study: Alarming decrease in oceans' dissolved oxygen level
- Billionaires say they'll end disease - evolution says otherwise
- Huge impact crater discovered near the Falklands Islands
- Alarming ethical conundrum: Do we need an international body to regulate genetic engineering?
- How flu viruses hijack human cells
- Emotional chatting machine: Human-robot interactions take step forward with chatbot
- Girl critically injured by dog pack in Detroit
- Shallow magnitude 6.8 quake hits off South Sandwich Islands
- Two children killed by lightning bolt in Bihar, India
- Four killed by lightning strikes in Tamil Nadu, India
- 23 people killed by lightning strikes within 6 weeks across Myanmar (Burma)
- At least 8 killed after shallow M5.4 earthquake damages 180+ houses in northwest China
- Analysis of NASA data shows modern temperature trends are not unusual - Video
- South Carolina mystery booms may be legendary 'Seneca Guns'
- Here it comes - Melting snowpack floods Merced River in California's Yosemite National Park
- Webbot hit : Electrical ferocity that ancients witnessed & atmospheric compression events
- Burst of earthquakes along the Alaskan archipelago
- Father and son killed by lightning bolt in Karnataka, India
- Death toll from Arkansas' severe storms, floods rises to 10
- The Great M9.2 Alaska Earthquake and Tsunami of March 27, 1964
- Earthquake hits western Brittany, tremor one of several to have shaken France over weekend
- Dog Attack: 7-year-old bitten by pit bull boxer mix in Dayton, Ohio
- 34 killed, 350 injured by leopards in 10 years across Himachal Pradesh, India
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake near Tanaga Volcano, Alaska
- Two men killed by lightning bolt in Phitsanulok, Thailand
- 200-feet-deep sinkhole appears overnight in Karnataka, India
- Comet Johnson joins the ranks of visible comets
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Exercise for aging muscles
- Why all the hysteria? The month of May used to be measles season years ago
- Breaking up the 8 hour workday increases productivity
- Yes, adults can sue vaccine companies for damage from adult vaccines
- 18,000 lawsuits pile up against Big Pharma blockbuster drug, Xarelto
- Antioxidants in Ginkgo Biloba protect the nervous system from heavy metal damage
- The link between gut bacteria, chronic fatigue and Parkinson's
- Vaccine injury payouts for 2017 released
- Will it work for humans?: Scientists cure type 1 diabetes (in mice) using gene transfer
- Improve memory and cognitive function with ashwagandha
- Study: Daily dose of cannabis extract could help memory in old age
- The world looks the other way while Big Pharma's pollution creates deadly superbugs
- How to boost your collagen to improve skin and muscle repair
- The more time children spend using handheld devices, the more likely they are to delay speaking
- 1 in 5 Australians are 'revenge porn' victims, study reveals
- The Ketogenic diet: Recommended by doctors to treat Cancer
- Minimal exercise protects against depressive symptoms in older adults
- Dr. Mark Sircus: Iodine replaces vaccines & antibiotics
- The FDA will launch a propaganda campaign to educate the public about GMOs
- A life-threatening habit: The mindless use of Big Pharma drugs
- Flexible thinkers: Bilingual speakers think about time differently than monolinguals
- Structure and simplicity: Why your brain loves those to-do lists
- Can you feel your heartbeat? You might be better at perceiving others' emotions
- Creative people may process reality differently
- Generating positive momentum to change your life one small step at a time
- What makes a good life? Lessons from the longest study on happiness - Robert Waldinger
- This simple game helps reduce traumatic memory by 62%
- Good news for worrywarts: Fretting could be beneficial if used as a motivator for healthy behavior
- Study finds psychopathic personalities gravitate to business and economic degrees
- Listening to your heart (beat) can help you become more empathetic
- The secret to honesty revealed: it feels better
- Embracing vulnerability is the most powerful yoga
- 11 important steps for raising awareness and consciousness
- Jon Rappoport: The free and independent individual
- Stimulate your vagus nerve for better mental health
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- The benefits of solitude: Balm for the harried urban soul
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- Do psychopaths really make good CEOs? No, they don't
- US military declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
Quote of the Day
An Ideal is merely an escape, an avoidance of what is, a contradiction of what is. An ideal prevents direct action upon what is. To have peace, we will have to love, we will have to begin not to live an ideal life but to see things as they are and act upon them, transform them.
Recent Comments
dear Mr Perry, where did You learn 2 count? your list are already 4 dimensions, and, by the way, space/time and time/space are since Einstein...
Yeah. Why not just do some work? It's like bodybuilding. Doesn't produce anything. Doesn't get the wood chopped.
They should have a smell that doesn't wash out. You want to look like you work, smell like you do moron. Now I'm waiting for pants that come from...
If the Argentine generals seriously feared a Jewish conspiracy, then what was Kissinger doing there?
They should ask him questions about american celebrities next, it's more pertinent to Russia than this fbi hoopla.
Four killed by lightning strikes in Tamil Nadu, IndiaLightning strikes accompanied by storms claimed the lives of four people, including two women in Madurai district last night. Police said here today that a 40-year-old coolie, Sankarraj, was...