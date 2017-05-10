The one and only Sergey Lavrov
What should you do when a feral journalist shrieks at you? Sergey Lavrov masterfully demonstrates

Imagine you are walking down the street minding your own business. All of a sudden, a feral US journalist emerges from the bushes and begins to eat its own feces. What should you do?

Most would probably cross the street and then Facebook-livestream the journo poop-a-thon from a safe distance.

Not Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Like all chain smokers, Lavrov is also a seasoned wild animal tamer.

Lavrov demonstrated masterful technique on Wednesday morning while handling Andrea Mitchell, one of MSNBC's most celebrated poo flingers.

Watch and learn:


Mitchell: Does the Comey firing cast a shadow over your talks, gentlemen?

Lavrov (sarcastically): Was he fired?

Mitchell: Yes

Lavrov (very, very sarcastically): You're kidding! You're kidding!

They don't call him YOLO Lavrov for nothing.