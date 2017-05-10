Earth Changes
Lightning bolt kills 3 gravediggers in Vietnam
news.com.au
Wed, 10 May 2017 08:38 UTC
The incident occurred on Tuesday in Hung Trach District in Quang Binh province as five members of an extended family dug a grave for a recently deceased relative, police newspaper An Ninh Thu Do reported.
Two others were injured, the report said.
In a separate case, lightning also killed a 42-year-old woman in nearby Quang Nam province Tuesday, the Tuoi Tre newspaper said.
Source: Deutsche Presse Agentur
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
An Ideal is merely an escape, an avoidance of what is, a contradiction of what is. An ideal prevents direct action upon what is. To have peace, we will have to love, we will have to begin not to live an ideal life but to see things as they are and act upon them, transform them.
Recent Comments
"Honor and integrity"? What would John McCain know about honor and integrity? I would believe these concepts are foreign to him.
How is it called open ness when they say it usually means they become prone to paranoia and delusions? I guess in that definition, openness...
I have drunk coconut water , while the coconuts were freshly cut from trees. First of all it looks like regular water and it's equally tasteless....
The end result of Homeland Security's arrival. Too many alphabets and from the day of Bush's Buddies the FBI's days were numbered. Particularly...
Why not fire mccabe, he is worse than comey?!
