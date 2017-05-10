Three men have been fatally struck by lightning while digging a grave in central Vietnam for a deceased family member.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Hung Trach District in Quang Binh province as five members of an extended family dug a grave for a recently deceased relative, police newspaper An Ninh Thu Do reported.

Two others were injured, the report said.

In a separate case, lightning also killed a 42-year-old woman in nearby Quang Nam province Tuesday, the Tuoi Tre newspaper said.

Source: Deutsche Presse Agentur