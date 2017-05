© Avaaz



There seems to be no bottom to the abyss Israel is willing to sink to in its desperation to save its public image against the current Palestinian hunger strike.Yesterday, the Israeli Prison Services released footage which is allegedly from the 27th of April and 5th of May,while sitting on the toilet. Minister of Public Security and Hasbara (propaganda) Gilad Erdan exploited the 'discovery' to make his own video, saying that thisThere are multiple problems with this footage, beyond the very real possibility that it is fake . A Palestinian prisoner's advocacy group is saying that theThose who eat that propaganda raw, and even with glee (like Jewish Press ), are the real story here. I mean, let's just think about this whole thing first, morally. A society, with its top security officials and prison apparatus, is willing to air footage of a prisoner in a toilet. And for what? In order to weaken a hunger strike.But there's also the technical issue here, which is problematic on several fronts. In the first section of the video,The ceiling surveillance camera from which this is shot manages to catch some of his image when he is there,His concern, for which he closes the door, appears more to be for the guards being able to see him through the cell door (he lets the toilet door open slightly at a point, which puts him more in sight of the camera but still not in sight of the door angle). It is also unclear why this footage is then run for 3 whole minutes.Then comes theBut strangely, it starts with a few seconds from another angle, and then, when the ceiling camera appears again -(as the Times of Israel noticed, thus admitting that it could not independently verify the dates the footage was recorded). When asked for comment by Times of Israel, the prison service spokesperson said: "The video speaks for itself." But does it?But honestly, I cannot believe that we are actually having to discuss these things. The Palestinian hunger strike regards serious issues. And here we are discussing whether Barghouti ate a cookie, and when. Israel is obviously desperate - and has already spoken of bringing in foreign doctors in order to force feed the prisoners, as the Israeli Medical Association is refusing to take part in what its chairman unequivocally calls "physical torture".But is there a doctor out there that may ever be able to heal the sick Israeli society, led by populist propaganda ministers that have not a shame in the world?