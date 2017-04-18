Over the past five decades, according to the

,

more than 800,000 Palestinians have been imprisoned or detained by Israel

— equivalent to about 40 percent of the Palestinian territory's male population. Today, about 6,500 are still imprisoned, among them some who have the dismal distinction of holding

world records for the longest periods in detention of political prisoners.

There is hardly a single family in Palestine that has not endured the suffering caused by the imprisonment of one or several of its members.