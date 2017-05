© REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron heralds a new era of politics alright. In an eerily sinister way. This is a huge setback for democracy, not, as the Western media would portray, some kind of victory for the people.Headlines and commentaries were gushing this week on the election of Macron as the eighth president of France's Fifth Republic. It was supposed to be a victory for European "enlightenment values" and the defeat of nasty populism.Macron, we are told with benign tones, is a "centrist," a "liberal," an "outsider" who will bring "long-overdue change" to the political establishment in France and across Europe.The Euronews outlet ran the headline : "Macron victory heralds new political era in France." The spin of newness was contradicted by the accompanying photograph of Macron being patronizingly flanked by outgoing president Francois Hollande.Hollande is the epitome of the French establishment, who ends his career as the most despised president in the modern history of France. Hollande and his political cronies destroyed the Socialist Party (PS) with their servile embrace of neoliberal capitalist policies. Macron was one of those cronies who was appointed economy minister by Hollande in 2014 without ever having served in elected office before. It was Macron who designed the much-hated employment "reforms," gutting employee rights and giving bosses greater powers to hire and fire.Members of Hollande's discredited government, like former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, are clambering to get onboard with Macron.This week Valls declared in sniveling fashion on public radio that the Socialist Party was "dead" and that he was ready to join Macron's Republique En Marche movement. In a twisted way, Valls is right. The French Socialist Party is long dead, killed off at the hands of people like him, Macron and Hollande who turned it into a rubber-stamp for global capitalism.All the policies that the Hollande government tried to ram through in the service of global capital will now be ramped up with even more zeal by former banker Macron.A good question is: so why did people vote for Macron? He won 66 percent of the popular vote in the second round against Marine Le Pen of the National Front, who pulled in 34 percent. A major part of the answer is the intense media marketing behind Macron. French and Western media, as well as senior public figures, were all endorsing his election and portraying him as the candidate of "centrist" moderation.In what should be seen as outrageous interference in French democracy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former US president Barack Obama glowingly backed Macron.Inside France, Le Pen certainly had a problem with her party's historic baggage being seen as fascist and racist. That helped "sell" Macron's image as the voice of reason and youthful progressiveness. He also got lucky from the corruption scandals that marred the center-right candidate Francois Fillion . And with Hollande's "Socialist" sell-out of political identity that hampered the cause of the independent leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon. The latter nevertheless performed remarkably well in the election first round and can rightly claim to have set the foundation going forward for a new genuinely socialist party - under the name France Defiant.Also bear in mind that the total number of votes abstained or spoiled were over 16 million, compared with Macron's tally of 20 million. Thus, the new president has a dubious popular mandate to pursue his policies.His En Marche movement was only formed last year. Macron has no members in the French parliament, although he may pick up some after next month's legislative elections. That means that his new administration will likely be staffed by political appointees and technocrats whom he had networked with over the years while in the world of banking.On the eve of the French election second round last weekend there was a suspicious mass leak of Macron emails. It's not clear who did it. But Macron and the media establishment in France and the US are recklessly amplifying the war of words against Russia. He has already banned Russian news outlets Sputnik and RT from his campaign allegedly for "spreading fake news."Russian President Vladimir Putin magnanimously congratulated Macron on his election. Putin also called for French cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism and extremism.It is doubtful that Macron will reciprocate the gesture of Russian goodwill. He has already shown himself to be adept at playing the "Russian Card" to drum up Russophobia and NATO-led aggression towards Moscow.His ascent to political power this week comes as the world marked the anniversary of the defeat of fascism in Europe 72 years ago.