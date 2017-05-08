© Julie Chritiansen Tate



The third day that cattle futures rose so fast they halted trading, this has never happened before, it is indeed a first. There is a small pullback after the frenzy for now, but what it means is skyrocketing beef prices for the average consumer purchasing from the supermarket. Also what was not discussed in the news were the massive snow dumps that literally drowned cows, suffocating them as the snows came don so fast. Kenya experienced a once in a 1000 year flood which 18,000 cattle and goats were washed away.