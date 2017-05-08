"Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world," Clinton said, expressing her support for Macron's defeat of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. "Defeat to those interfering w/democracy."
Clinton implied efforts to interfere with the French election had failed, likely referencing the release of hacked Macron emails two days before the election.
"(But the media says I can't talk about that)," she added.
Clinton was seemingly referring to criticism she received in the media last week, after she said she took full responsibility for her loss to Donald Trump in the November presidential election, but went on to blame "Russian WikiLeaks" and FBI director James Comey for her defeat.
Comment: So "My fault, but not really."
"If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president," Clinton told the audience at a Women for Women luncheon last Tuesday.
Comey sent a letter to lawmakers on October 28, alerting them to possible new information related to the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.
Clinton seemingly saw similarities between Macron's email hack and that of her campaign chair John Podesta, which she said was Russian interference in the election.
Comment: Right on cue.
Podesta's emails were hacked and published on WikiLeaks in batches throughout October and early November 2016. The tens of thousands of emails revealed her campaign's efforts to work against rival Bernie Sanders, including evidence that interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile fed the Clinton campaign town hall questions in advance, as well as the contents of her Wall Street speeches and suggestions of 'pay for play' with the Clinton Foundation and its donors.
