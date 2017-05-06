© DOD, D. Myles Cullen/Released

While the mainstream media frets about Trump's mixed messages,Journalists, commentators, and national security specialists all seem to agree:in the area of America's foreign policy. But are theySometimes the perceived chaos takes the form of President Donald Trump— as when he speculates that we may be heading for "a major, major conflict with North Korea" on the same day Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States is willing to talk with Pyongyang.At other times, the head-scratching is based onOn one hand, he says all U.S. options, including the use of force, are on the table against North Korea. But, mindful of his own governing challenges, he also expresses empathy for the young Kim Jong-un's being suddenly thrust into power after his father's death. For Asia hands, the favorite examples of theare his apparent reversals on the "one China" policy and in labeling China as a currency manipulator.Yet one does not have to ascribe to the 45th president either the complex intricacies of a Machiavellian mind or a Kissingerian strategic global vision to recognize thatThe controversy over Trump's telephone call with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and questioning of the one China policy — at the time excoriated by experts as perilous departures from mainstream American foreign policy — insteadwhile giving aand the promise of more to come.The rapid-fire episodes (Trump's Chinese shock and awe?)On the contrary,for Trump to entertain the Chinese leader and his wife andeither Beijing applies its unique leverage over Pyongyang on the nuclear and missile crisis, or America will use its own special means to solve the problem.The now-legendaryneeded to convince China's leaders to take him seriously and start cracking down on North Korea. In the back of Xi's mind,on either North Korea or Taiwan.Beijing seems to understand, even if many Americans do not, thatbetween a U.S. willingness to talk with Pyongyang — as Tillerson says, about denuclearization— and a warning that the objective will be achieved one way or the other. Trump is comfortable — even if it makes others less so —The president and his team have made it abundantly clear to Beijing publicly, and almost certainly in private — over chocolate cake for Xi and cruise missiles for Syria — that theyAnd if China doesn't finally produce on North Korea? As the president said recently on Face the Nation,Other presidents invested their hopes and wishes on Beijing's cooperation, but the consequences of Chinese inaction simply faded into the diplomatic mists.Trump instead is— even noting thatAnd he has left little doubt that, saying,"We cannot allow what has been going on for a long period of time to continue." That sounds likeAll in all,Previous administrations have been reluctant to challenge China on human rights, trade, or the South China Sea because Washington "needs" China on North Korea. In fact,Even before entering into serious talks, he laid down a series of defiant markers to China: taking an unprecedented call from Taiwan's president, putting the viability of America's one China policy in doubt, and threatening to label China a currency manipulator.Only after shaking Beijing into a recognition that the old status quo is no longer acceptable has Trump been willing to soften his approach.Thus,then heNow he seems willing toat which time he will undoubtedly be checking on how the Chinese mission to North Korea is proceeding.For all the discomfiture Trump's unorthodox negotiating style may bring to the foreign policy establishment,Who knows —Joseph Bosco is a former China country director in the office of the secretary of defense, 2005-2006.