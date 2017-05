© W. Pattyn / Global Look Press

Police in the Indian state of Bihar, where alcohol was outlawed last April, have accused rats of decimating the majority of the stash of booze confiscated over the past year - over 40,000 cases, or about 900,000 liters.According to the Hindu newspaper , senior superintendent of police of state capital Patna, Manu Maharaj, was informed of the disappearance of contraband from storage in a meeting this week, and was initially skeptical about how rats could have gained access to sealed glass bottles.Maharaj immediately instructed police stations across the state - some of which had been forced to rent additional space to accommodate the confiscated stock - to rid police stations of rats, and sprinkle contraband with rat poison.Nonetheless, suggesting that he wasn't entirely convinced by the explanation, the senior superintendent also ordered regular breathalyzer tests for officers.Maharaj told the Hindu.In what may or may not be a related story, on Wednesday two senior policemen were arrested for consuming alcohol inside a police station in Patna."The [police] reached the spot after getting to know that the two were creating [a] ruckus and publicly consuming liquor, and found both of them heavily drunk," a police source told Indian news agency IANS.The two officers resisted arrest, accusing Maharaj of unsanctioned violence, and reinforcements were required to subdue the men, who have been placed in custody for fourteen days. Both were found to have blood alcohol levels over five times above the legal norm.