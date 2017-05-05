© Paul Chinn



A truck stuck in a sinkhole early Friday in the South of Market neighborhood of San Francisco was causing traffic delays, officials said.The sinkhole, measuring about 5 feet wide by 14 feet long, was discovered about 6:20 a.m. on Seventh and Townsend streets, officials said.No injuries were reported. Crews from the city Public Works Department were on scene to clear the issue.The bed of the truck was loaded with bags of cement and a trailer attached to the rig carried two mini bulldozers.The truck driver had just pulled up and was about to park when the pavement gave out and the truck shifted on its side, causing the sidewalk to break and give give way, said officials at the scene.It was expected to take about 2 hours to remove the truck from the sinkhole, officials said.