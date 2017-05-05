As the video begins, we see a struggle ensue between officer Carter and Ms. Williams. When the woman filming asks what is going on Williams explains she is being assaulted by Carter for not handing over her keys.
Officer Carter noted that Williams had more violations he found after targeting her for speeding and he needed the keys to her vehicle. Williams tried to explain to the officer that she wanted to wait for her grandfather to get there before giving him the keys, as it was apparently his vehicle.
As the video progresses, so does the altercation as Williams becomes increasingly more distressed. Williams appeared to panic as the officer brought her to the ground.
"I am trying to go to work!" Williams screams as the officer climbs on top of her back. "I am trying to bring my kids to daycare."
However, Williams would never make it to work that day.
The woman filming attempts to calm her down, but Williams could not. She was obviously shaken thinking about the massive burden this stop was going to have on her life. As the officer handcuffs her, Williams' chest becomes exposed and the woman filming helped her to have a less humiliating experience. Carter, a male officer, did not wait for a female officer and proceeded to conduct a full body patdown.
According to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD), Williams is facing numerous traffic violation charges and one for resisting an officer.
The woman who filmed the incident posted it to Facebook asking if anyone knew who the woman was. Shortly after, the video was posted on Wednesday, the local news picked it up and the police responded with a press release.
Below is a portion of the statement:
"Although the social media video only shows a portion of the encounter midway through the incident, upon his initial approach Officer Carter introduces himself to Ms. Williams by name and told her why she was being stopped. As Officer Carter told Ms. Williams of the license plate "pick up order" and attempted to have her turn off the vehicle and hand him her keys, Ms. Williams became confrontational. Officer Carter gave Ms. Williams numerous opportunities to comply with his directives, which she refused. As Officer Carter was attempting to place Ms. Williams under custodial arrest he was met with physical resistance from her."The comments on the Facebook video are a mixed bag, with some people in support of Williams and some people claiming she should've just obeyed his orders and nothing would have happened.
If officer Carter was protecting society, where is the victim?
Regardless of your position on the outcome of this situation, the fact of the matter is that it happened as a result of police collecting revenue. This revenue collection hits the poor community twice as hard as the fines stack up and become too much of a burden to ever escape.
Police, we are told, are here to keep us safe and protect us from the bad guys. However, public safety, all too often, takes a back seat to revenue collection. Time and time again, the Free Thought Project has exposed quota schemes in which officers were punished for not writing enough tickets.
All too often we hear the ridiculous statement from the apologist crowd saying, "If you don't break the law, you have nothing to worry about."
However, that statement couldn't be further from the truth.
Former NSA official William Binney sums this myth up quite accurately, "The problem is, if they think they're not doing anything that's wrong, they don't get to define that. The central government does."
Attorney Harvey Silverglate argues that the average American commits three felonies a day without even knowing it.
While most everyone in America commits the same infractions designed for revenue collection, most of the people targeted by police for these crimes are the poor, minorities, and the mentally ill.
As the death of Mike Brown in Ferguson exposed, African-Americans accounted for 86 percent of traffic stops while making up only 63 percent of Ferguson's population.
For those too poor to pay their tickets, routine traffic stops end up in repeated imprisonment due to mounting fines. Williams is now in the system and unless she can come up with the thousands of dollars to get out from under these fines, she will likely end up back in that system — over and over again.
It's a debtor's prison and it's horrendous.
Revenue collection, persecution of the poor, and these debtor's prisons take place in every county, in every city, across every state. This institutionalized cruelty is little more than a day's work for the millions of bureaucrats involved in the racket.
The video below provides another example of the harsh reality that is government-sponsored extortion. Robin Clearey, the woman standing before Magistrate Joe Licata was in that spot because she got ticketed for taillight malfunction, expired registration, and driving without a license. Unable to pay the mounting fees from previous traffic stops, Clearey had been stopped once again. This time, the officer charged her with a Class-B misdemeanor, a level above her previous charge for driving with a suspended license.
See video here.
All these fees add up and lead to people like Clearey being thrown in jail for being unable to pay them — a de facto debtor's prison — which, according to Licata, is 'job security.'
As the Houston Press reports, Licata warned her that, if she didn't pay the fines for these tickets and renew her license after paying surcharges to the Department of Public Safety, "then you're gonna get arrested every time you get pulled over."
That was nothing to her, Clearey responded — because she had already become trapped in a cycle of arrests.
"It's nothing to me either," Licata told her. "It's job security."
