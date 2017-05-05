Can a swarm of quakes lead to a bigger one?

At least 20 small earthquakes hit near the Kitsap Peninsula in less than 24 hours, between Wednesday and Thursday.A 3.3 magnitude was the first of the swarm, reported at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday about 1.4 miles northeast of Bremerton.Kitsap County dispatch said they received a couple calls about the earthquake, but there are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.A big earthquake, nicknamed "The Big One", has been on everyone's mind since a New Yorker article published in 2015 saying a catastrophic earthquake would hit the West Coast soon.Experts say The Big One would cause so much damage that it would likely leave only the airport at JBLM operational for getting in emergency supplies, food and water.Some scientists say earthquake swarms are not at all an indicator that something bigger is about to come..Vidale said it takes a much bigger earthquake than we've had recently to cause damage.