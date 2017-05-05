At least 20 small earthquakes hit near the Kitsap Peninsula in less than 24 hours, between Wednesday and Thursday.

A 3.3 magnitude was the first of the swarm, reported at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday about 1.4 miles northeast of Bremerton.

Kitsap County dispatch said they received a couple calls about the earthquake, but there are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

Can a swarm of quakes lead to a bigger one?

A big earthquake, nicknamed "The Big One", has been on everyone's mind since a New Yorker article published in 2015 saying a catastrophic earthquake would hit the West Coast soon.

Experts say The Big One would cause so much damage that it would likely leave only the airport at JBLM operational for getting in emergency supplies, food and water.

Some scientists say earthquake swarms are not at all an indicator that something bigger is about to come... but a local seismologist says: it could be a sign something is about to happen.

"We are utterly failing to predict earthquakes. The best we can say is if there is some activity, it might be a little more likely there will be more activity. If there had been a magnitude 6.0 or magnitude 7.0 earthquake today then we might be on edge that there would be a bigger one coming," said University of Washington seismologist John Vidale.

Vidale said it takes a much bigger earthquake than we've had recently to cause damage.