Two earthquakes occurred in the province of Van in eastern Turkey, the Turkish Office for Prevention and Elimination of Consequences of Emergency (AFAD) said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 points was registered yesterday in the Gevas district at a depth of 13.6 km at 19:30 local time.

The next earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 points was registered in the same district at 21:09 local time at a depth of 13.56 km, the Anadolu agency reported.