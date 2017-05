© Dhonamars Sy



A dead oarfish was found along the shores of Magallanes Street, Surigao City Tuesday morning.Agriculturist Mayette Abkilan said the oarfish measures 8-feet long and 1-foot wide.Abkilan said a fisherman already reported seeing an oarfish that was still alive in the sea. She said residents have already buried the oarfish.In an undated Japan Times article, Rachel Grant, a lecturer in animal biology, said in a report posted on the Independent news website, that it is "theoretically possible" that oarfish could predict quakes.But not all beachings or strandings or instances of dead deep-sea creatures being found in shallow water are followed by earthquakes and that's why scientists find such speculation fishy. Telegraph report earlier quoted Hiroshi Tajihi of the Kobe Earthquake Centre, saying: "These are just old superstitions and there is no scientific relationship between these sightings and an earthquake."A National Geographic article also noted claims that deep-sea seismic activity cause the fish to flee hold little water because "oarfish don't live near the ocean floor where such activity takes place."