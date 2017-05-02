Puppet Masters
'Very last option': 'Bomb Iran' McCain surprisingly skeptical about preemptive strike on North Korea
RT
Sun, 30 Apr 2017 18:44 UTC
The Republican Senator, who dined with the president on Monday, said the key to solving the crisis in the Korean Peninsula is China.
"The Chinese can put the brakes on this [Pyongyang's nuclear program]. I do not believe that [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un is going to do that by himself. I don't think he's irrational, but I don't think he's concerned about the welfare of his people to say, the least," he said. "We got to tell the Chinese that there's a whole lot at stake, unless they bring that to a halt. Because if they (North Korea) get the weapon and they have the missile - we can't afford to have that threat to the continental United States," McCain added.
As for a preemptive strike against Pyongyang, he stressed that "we have to consider that option as the very last option. One of the reasons is because there's artillery on the [demilitarized zone between North and South] that can strike Seoul, a city of 26 million people, and the carnage would be horrendous," the senator explained.
Earlier in April, McCain, who opposed Trump during his campaign for the White House, praised the president for ordering a missile strike on the Shayrat airbase in Syria. The bombardment was carried out in response to an alleged chemical attack in Idlib on April 4, which Washington indiscriminately blamed on the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad. "The president of the United States last night showed strength," the senator said of the strike, urging greater US assistance [to?] the so-called moderate rebels and establishment of a no fly zone in Syria.
In February, McCain called on Trump to send weapons to Ukraine which has been conducting a military operation in its rebelling south-eastern regions since 2014. He again blamed Russia for supporting the self-defense units in Donbass, saying the "violent campaign to destabilize and dismember the sovereign nation of Ukraine will not stop unless and until he meets a strong and determined response."
Earlier on Sunday, Trump also addressed the issue of possible military action against North Korea, telling CSB he "will not be happy" if North Korea conducts another nuclear test. When asked to clarify, the US president said: "I would not be happy. If he (Kim Jong-un) does a nuclear test, I will not be happy." CBS host John Dickerson then asked Trump directly whether US military action was possible, the president replied: "I don't know. I mean, we'll see."
The US leader again acknowledged the important role of Beijing in dealing with North Korea's nuclear program. Trump expressed belief that Chinese president, Xi Jinping, has been "putting pressure" on North Korea to bring a halt to its nuclear tests.
Comment: Better to have "McCain ideas" out in the open for the public to pick apart than festering in the background, twisting policy.
Reader Comments
This guy sure is ugly inside and out. With his signature bloated mouth full of cotton and novocain look (Or is that full of bull$hit most likely) his paulsy looking hand gestures. His head does not turn, he has to turn his whole body to look like Bigfoot does.
THIS CREATURE is what we have decided to represent us...? really..?
Sorry I cant help it, IT is just such a grotesque caricature of a human being.
This should tell you that an attack of NK is being reserved for a special time and purpose.
McBrain has got one or two brain cells still working? Maybe i am being overly generous?
Seriously though, the Russians and the Chinese have boosted their military presence near the border. The US is again losing out on the diplomatic front. An attack on North Korea would cost them South Korea perhaps. Now THAAD is in the South, they think job done. The elections on 9th May might throw up a suprise. The posturing and usual BS and bluster, may actually be directed at the South?
