Puppet Masters
"We will respond" states Russia - in response to Norway's decision to deploy NATO missile systems
RusVesna - Translated by James Harmon
Fort Russ
Sun, 30 Apr 2017 00:00 UTC
Fort Russ
Sun, 30 Apr 2017 00:00 UTC
In an interview with Dagbladet newspaper, Russia's ambassador to Norway Teimuraz Ramishvili, stated Russia will respond.
"On our side, there will follow an answer not just to Norway but to the whole of NATO" - said the diplomat.
Ramishvili said that Russia and Norway may have different points of view on the issue of NATO missile shield, but neighbors should engage in dialogue and find a solution that satisfied both sides. According to him, the Scandinavian kingdom's elites refuse to discuss with Moscow the disturbing question of the future role of Norway in the European missile defense system.
"Russia does not aspire to the militarization of the Arctic", - assured Ramishvili. He also urged the Norwegian authorities to reflect on the implications of the new security policy before a decision on the Norwegian contribution to European missile defense will be accepted.
According to the diplomat, this is a serious problem in relations between Russia and Norway - the lack of dialogue. "Today Russia communicates regularly with the political leadership and the US military leaders, but not with the leadership of the Norwegian Armed Forces. It's very sad", said the ambassador.
He added that Moscow and Oslo until 2013 had a strong relationship, and the two countries have always been able to solve their problems.
"Look what is happening today. From 2014 to 2016 the Norwegian-Russian trade turnover has decreased by 70 percent, and this should not be the case.", stated the ambassador.
The United States stressed that the main objective of these facilities, that is, a newly created European missile defense system planned for completion by 2018, is to protect Europe against a potential attack from Iran. In turn, Moscow states that the deployment of missile defense system in Europe is a threat to Russian national security.
In 2015, the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced the country's readiness to contribute to the creation of the European missile defense system. Recommendations of the Norwegian Institute for Defense Studies and the US Missile Defense Agency in this regard must be submitted to the Norwegian government before the end of 2017. In particular, it is possible that the United States may place new radar on the Norwegian arctic island of Vardo in the borders of Russia, further exacerbating an already tense situation.
Comment: Like half of the Western world, it seems like Norway, too, has caught the virulent pathological disease of irrational US militarism, paranoia and aggression - all directed towards Russia. As shocking, fast moving, and deadly a disease as any that have come before it.
Reader Comments
Apparently, the supragovernment has been far busier than we would have thought. I find myself very disheartened to see a country like Norway succumb to such transparent manipulation. Do they really believe that rampant weaponization, precipitated by allies who appear hellbent on acquiring lands thousands and thousands of miles from their own borders, accords with Norway's own best self-interest? Russia is apart of Eurasia; the U.S. is not; northern Europe is not. Evidently, the average American isn't the only "geography" ignoramous on the planet.
To-wit [Link]
To-wit [Link]
In the same National Geographic poll, conducted three years after the Iraq War began, only 37 per cent of young Americans could find Iraq on a map of the Middle East. The same percentage could point out Saudi Arabia. Only one in four could locate Israel or Iran. Even among college students, only 23 per cent found all four countries. Two years after the Iraq War began, 70 per cent of Americans still believed Saddam Hussein was personally involved in the 9/11 attacks, according to a Washington Post survey.We can only concede that, yes, the supragovernment has done an admirable job!
A blind telephone survey of over 1,000 Americans, carried out by the McCormick Tribune Freedom Museum (a museum dedicated to the first amendment), found that more Americans could identify more members of the Simpsons cartoon family than first amendment rights.Here's an American with the answers!! [Link]
"We will respond" states Russia - in response to Norway's decision to deploy NATO missile systemsRussia has stated it will respond to the deployment of elements of a NATO missile defense system (NMD / Euro-ABM) in Norwegian territory. In an interview with Dagbladet newspaper, Russia's...