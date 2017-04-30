Society's Child
'Dystopian Nightmare': Revelers left stranded & fighting for food at 'luxury' Fyre festival
Sun, 30 Apr 2017 12:33 UTC
Fyre Festival in the Bahamas was billed as a decadent two-weekend event with VIP packages costing up to $250,000. The venture was created by rapper Ja Rule and entrepreneur Billy McFarland and was endorsed by dozens of 'Instagram influencers' including models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.
Organizers promised a "cultural moment created from a blend of music, art and food." Guests were told they would be flown round trip "on a custom, VIP configured Boeing 737 aircraft," and they would be staying in "modern, eco-friendly, geodesic domes."
Cracks started to appear in the festival's preparation in the weeks leading up to the event. Earlier this month the Wall Street Journal reported that, as of late March, the festival's "organizers missed a series of deadlines to make advance payments to performers."
The event went into full-scale meltdown just as guests arrived Thursday. Festival goers reported that they couldn't get their baggage and the accommodation was a "disaster tent city."
The scene quickly descended into a dystopian nightmare with reports of robberies, tents on fire and people fighting for food. One man used Twitter to beg the US Embassy in Nassau for help.
Headline act Blink-182 announced that they were pulling out of performing at Fyre, saying: "We're not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans."
Fyre Festival released a remarkably upbeat statement on Instagram early Friday. "Things got off to an unexpected start at day one of Fyre Festival," the statement began before advising attendees that they are "working to comfortably accommodate guests and deliver a great experience".
Later on Friday, however, the organizers confirmed that "due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed."
"After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could... At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely."
Comment: Further reports reveal that this 'festival' was a hare-brained scam for naive millennials. It looks like it worked, and is a terrifying indictment of Western culture:
It's hard to imagine how festival organizers could top the unrelenting smugness and faux-exclusivity of an event that boasted packages starting from an eye-watering $12,000.What a wake-up call to deluded millennials. They just got a test-run of what exactly this egoistic & materialistic way of life leads to - the collapse of society at the hands of pathological individuals.
According to an archived copy of the Fyre Festival website, one particularly obnoxious package was available at a cost of $400,000, which gave eight guests the privilege of staying on the artists' island, though in separate accommodation, for just $50,000 per person. [...]
While festival organizers plan on making a "considerable donation" to the Bahamas Red Cross Society, many observers have been left unconvinced by their half-hearted contrition, especially in light of one damning article published online in New York Magazine by an alleged member of the event staff.
The author claims that Ja Rule himself gave a toast to the production crew several weeks in advance of the event, in which he was quoted as saying: "To living like movie stars, partying like rock stars, and f*cking like porn stars."
As if that toast wasn't nauseating enough, the author further claims that the event organizers were fully aware of the impending catastrophe awaiting the festival, but chose to brush it off.
"The best idea, they said, would be to roll everyone's tickets over to 2018 and start planning for the next year immediately. They had a meeting with the Fyre execs to deliver the news. A guy from the marketing team said, 'Let's just do it and be legends, man.'"
For context, Ja Rule has also been involved in another less-than-reputable business venture directly targeting naive millennials: the Magnises credit card.
Further reading: The Fourth Turning and Steve Bannon Pt. 2: Happiness, Hedonism, Horror - Repeat
This kind of comfortable life - blind to the negative underbelly - gives rise to increasing levels of self-importance and hysteria, which eventually reach a critical point. If this critical point can't be overcome, a bloody tragedy usually results within the next generation. In other words, if the disease isn't treated in its infancy, crisis is probably inevitable. How bad it is depends on how far a society has devolved morally and psychologically. Some societies survive relatively intact; some are tied to the fate of other nations; but empires can and do collapse. A crisis of hysteria is how it all happens.
