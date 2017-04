nearly all extreme weather is either declining or at or near record lows (See: On Eve of DC climate march, drought drops to record lows in U.S. as(See: Climate Bullies Take to the Streets for 'People's Climate March' in DC on April 29th')

But it is not just droughts that are at or near record levels. On almost every measure of extreme weather, the data is not cooperating with the claims of the climate change campaigners. Tornadoes, floods, droughts, and hurricanes are failing to fit in with the global warming narrative.

The federal government has just released yet another key piece of scientific data that counters the man-made global warming narrative. The federal U.S. Drought Monitor report shows that droughts in the U.S. are at record lows in 2017. See: Feds: U.S. drought reaches record low in 2017 as rain reigns - Sees lowest levels of drought ever monitored "Drought in the U.S. fell to a record low this week, with just 6.1% of the lower 48 states currently experiencing such dry conditions, federal officials announced Thursday. That's the lowest percentage in the 17-year history of the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report," USA Today reporte d on April 27. (Ironically, climate activists had declared California to be in a permanent drought: Flashback 2016: Warmist wrong claim: 'Thanks El Niño, But California's Drought Is Probably Forever' Former Vice President Al Gore has made extreme weather warnings a staple of his climate change activist. See: Al Gore on the Weather: 'Every night on the news now, practically, is like a nature hike through the book of Revelations' Below is a complete rundown of the very latest on extreme weather conditions: Update data from the 2016 Climate Depot report: Skeptics Deliver Consensus Busting 'State of the Climate Report' to UN Summit