The federal government has just released yet another key piece of scientific data that counters the man-made global warming narrative. The federal U.S. Drought Monitor report shows that droughts in the U.S. are at record lows in 2017. See: Feds: U.S. drought reaches record low in 2017 as rain reigns - Sees lowest levels of drought ever monitored
"Drought in the U.S. fell to a record low this week, with just 6.1% of the lower 48 states currently experiencing such dry conditions, federal officials announced Thursday. That's the lowest percentage in the 17-year history of the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report," USA Today reported on April 27. (Ironically, climate activists had declared California to be in a permanent drought: Flashback 2016: Warmist wrong claim: 'Thanks El Niño, But California's Drought Is Probably Forever')
Former Vice President Al Gore has made extreme weather warnings a staple of his climate change activist. See: Al Gore on the Weather: 'Every night on the news now, practically, is like a nature hike through the book of Revelations'
But it is not just droughts that are at or near record levels. On almost every measure of extreme weather, the data is not cooperating with the claims of the climate change campaigners. Tornadoes, floods, droughts, and hurricanes are failing to fit in with the global warming narrative.
Below is a complete rundown of the very latest on extreme weather conditions: Update data from the 2016 Climate Depot report: Skeptics Deliver Consensus Busting 'State of the Climate Report' to UN Summit
Extreme Weather: Scientist to Congress in 2017: 'No evidence' that hurricanes, floods, droughts, tornadoes are increasing - Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. of University of ColoradoFull Report on Extreme weather available at Climate Depot
Tornadoes: NOAA Tornado data revealing 2016 as 'one of the quietest years since records began in 1954' and below average for 5th year in a row
Hurricanes: 1) Inconvenient NOAA report: 'It is premature to conclude (AGW has) already had a detectable impact on' hurricanes & 2) NOAA: U.S. Completes Record 11 Straight Years Without Major (Cat 3+) Hurricane Strike & 3) 30 peer-reviewed scientific papers reveal the lack of connection between hurricanes & 'global warming'
Floods: 'Floods are not increasing': Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. slams 'global warming' link to floods & extreme weather - How does media 'get away with this?' - Pielke Jr. on how extreme weather is NOT getting worse: 'Flood disasters are sharply down. U.S. floods not increasing either.' "Floods suck when they occur. The good news is U.S. flood damage is sharply down over 70 years," Pielke explained.
Heavy Rains: 1000 year rainfall study suggests droughts and floods used to be longer, worse
Extreme weather used to be blamed on 'global cooling' in the 1970s and early 80s Flashback NOAA 1974: 'Extreme weather events blamed on global cooling' - NOAA October 1974: 'Many climatologists have associated this drought and other recent weather anomalies with a global cooling trend and changes in atmospheric circulation which, if prolonged, pose serious threats to major food-producing regions of the world'
Climate Depot report: Extreme weather at record lows in USOn Eve of DC climate march, drought drops to record lows in U.S. as nearly all extreme weather is either declining or at or near record lows (See: Climate Bullies Take to the Streets for 'People's...