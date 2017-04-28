Earth Changes
Chile rattled by more than a dozen off-shore earthquakes
Global News
Fri, 28 Apr 2017 21:21 UTC
The continued rattling prompted some cities to suspend classes and give workers the afternoon off. There are no reports of damage or injury.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the strongest hit at 12:30 p.m. (1530 GMT). That magnitude 5.9 shake was centred about 26 miles (41.5 kilometres) southwest of Valparaiso and about 65 miles (110 kilometres) west of the capital, Santiago.
It was followed within about two hours by 15 other quakes of magnitude 3.8 to 5.7, centred in the same region.
A magnitude 6.9 quake shook the same general region on Monday.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Lithuanian scam artist accused of single-handedly bilking Google & Facebook out of $100 million
- US and Japan in joint show of force amid simmering row with North Korea
- That way madness lies: CIA implanted microphones into cats in attempt to spy on Russia
- US soldier avoids jail after smuggling $11.5mn of meth into South Korea
- Seoul reports North Korea fired ballistic missile test
- British police & schools sound warning over 'Blue Whale' social media 'suicide game'
- Tropical storms produce radiation bursts
- 6.8 quake strikes off Philippines triggers tsunami warning
- Chile rattled by more than a dozen off-shore earthquakes
- US deploys troops along contested Syria-Turkey border
- NSA halting collection of Americans' emails about foreign targets
- Lavrov to West: Don't allow your insane political war hawks to drag the world into war
- Decline in consumption leads to slowest US economic growth in 3 years
- French physicist Serge Galam says math supports Le Pen victory, correctly predicted Trump, Brexit
- US aids a genocide by mass starvation in Yemen, MSM silence
- Democrats seek reinstating congressional war powers against ISIS
- Could someone else be making Trump's decisions for him? Seems that way...
- Pentagon investigating possible friendly fire that killed two soldiers in Afghanistan
- Study finds cannabis oil could be miracle treatment for autism
- US and Japan in joint show of force amid simmering row with North Korea
- Seoul reports North Korea fired ballistic missile test
- US deploys troops along contested Syria-Turkey border
- NSA halting collection of Americans' emails about foreign targets
- Lavrov to West: Don't allow your insane political war hawks to drag the world into war
- French physicist Serge Galam says math supports Le Pen victory, correctly predicted Trump, Brexit
- US aids a genocide by mass starvation in Yemen, MSM silence
- Democrats seek reinstating congressional war powers against ISIS
- Could someone else be making Trump's decisions for him? Seems that way...
- Pentagon investigating possible friendly fire that killed two soldiers in Afghanistan
- Tillerson puts leash on out-of-control Nikki Haley - She must clear her comments with State Dept. before she makes them
- More crybaby Netanyahu: German FM 'totally insensitive' for meeting with 'radical' anti-settlement groups
- Nikki Haley's CNN interview is entirely 'fake news'
- May says 'no plans to strike Assad' after Johnson's Syria airstrike comments
- Russophobe Nikki Haley urges pressure on Russia over Syria
- U.S. Government shutdown averted for 7 days: House and Senate pass stopgap spending bill
- The Guardian declares that Ukraine is the world's most 'equal' country
- IMF analysis predicts India may push Britain out of top five economies this year
- Julian Assange speaks out: The war on the truth
- Israel planning construction of 15,000 new settlements in East Jerusalem
- Lithuanian scam artist accused of single-handedly bilking Google & Facebook out of $100 million
- That way madness lies: CIA implanted microphones into cats in attempt to spy on Russia
- US soldier avoids jail after smuggling $11.5mn of meth into South Korea
- British police & schools sound warning over 'Blue Whale' social media 'suicide game'
- Decline in consumption leads to slowest US economic growth in 3 years
- Cops do nothing as fellow officer snaps, pulls gun, and threatens to kill innocent woman
- Berkeley left-wingers silence free speech with a kick in the teeth
- Police force teen to ground, beat him with baton in shocking footage (VIDEO)
- 'Screen fatigue': UK ebook sales plunge 17% as readers return to print
- German police probe 'PEGIDA linked' firearms club over potential plot 'to attack refugees, Muslims'
- Roger Waters has lost millions defending Palestine - but he doesn't care
- 'Religiously neutral': German MPs approves partial ban on full-face veil
- PC bureaucracy in action? Healthcare providers not required to report illegal FGM despite half a million women at risk
- Hidden room with detainees discovered at Philippines police station - prisoners begged for water
- UK police claim to have foiled 'active terrorist plot' after woman shot in London raid
- American Airlines flight from Manchester to JFK returns safely after declaring mid-flight emergency
- Ex-cop charged with raping mentally challenged woman
- Man carrying backpack of knives near UK Parliament arrested under Terrorism Act - Update
- This is what Americans spent the most money on so far this year
- Even beyond the campus those 'snowflakes' have chilling effects
- Mythical sounding stories aren't always just flights of fancy - True story of volcanic eruption told by Aboriginals for 7,000 years
- Robert Wilton: How Jewish extremists hijacked the Russian revolution, aided by Germany
- What happened to the missing people of Pennsylvania?
- Early history and impact events in India
- Yeltsin was prevented from burying Lenin's body & demolishing his Mausoleum
- New study claims humans reached Americas 130,000 years ago
- Itty-bitty weavers: Wooden figures found with tiny looms in ancient Chinese tomb
- Medieval priest discovered in elaborate grave 700 years after his death
- World War One Battlefield tunnels discovered under Salisbury Plain
- Frozen in time: Sailors looking for Northwest Passage in 1845 may be ID'ed by DNA
- Scientists: Rare mother-of-pearl clouds may have inspired Munch's 'The Scream'
- Rare parchment of US Declaration discovered in England
- Stone carvings at Gobekli Tepe in Turkey confirm how comet struck Earth in 10,950BC
- Scientists confirm Flores Man 'hobbits' found in Indonesia not direct relatives of modern humans
- Ancient reptile tracks in the Pyrenees may point to a new type of footprint
- Brilliant Russian scholars unlock secret of mysterious Voynich manuscript - CIA, NSA, others tried and failed
- 24 years Ago Today: Chemical Weapons Used by US Government to Kill Women and Children in Waco, Texas
- Dragons of Siberia: Scientists reveal mythical creature also had a place in Russian folklore
- Egyptian archaeologists make major discovery in a centuries-old tomb near Luxor
- Dental fillings discovered in 13,000-year-old skeleton
- 'Curating' the news: Tech firms training AI software to block social media violence
- Artificial intelligence to take over half of all jobs in next decade, says China's top techie
- Female dragonflies fake being dead to avoid male advances
- No bones? No problem: DNA left in cave soils can reveal ancient human occupants
- Future of beach warfare: US Marines test 'HyperSub,' machine-gun toting robots and more
- Amazing Earth-sized planet dubbed the 'iceball' discovered by NASA with 'microlensing'
- The End is Nye - @BillNye the "Science Guy" loses his last shred of credibility - implosion imminent
- Surgeon claims cryogenically frozen brains will be 'woken up' and transplanted in donor bodies within three years
- 'Cassini' captures 'closest look ever' at Saturn in new photos
- Age of the machines: Robotic dog can tidy the house and deliver packages
- Spotless mind: Experts warn of the threats to our 'mental integrity' from invasive neurotechnology
- Scientists discover baby humpback whales 'whisper' to their mothers to avoid detection by predators
- Just in case human gene editing goes horribly wrong scientists fall back on "CRISPR off switch"
- Welcome to the Matrix - Artificial wombs successfully pass 1st test, human trials could begin within 3yrs
- Nature's answer to plastic pollution: Scientists discover a caterpillar that eats plastic
- Where did your dog come from? New tree of breeds may hold the answer
- New map shows the world hidden beneath your feet
- Groundbreaking examples of learning from nature to advance technology
- Brain protein may unlock key to multiple sclerosis treatment - study
- How Little Ice Age displaced the tropical rain belt
- Tropical storms produce radiation bursts
- 6.8 quake strikes off Philippines triggers tsunami warning
- Chile rattled by more than a dozen off-shore earthquakes
- Lightning bolt kills 55 sheep in Ballari, India
- Shallow 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Chile
- 100 million pounds of spoiled onions disposed of in Idaho and Oregon
- River of snow crashing down the Rocky Mountains filmed in British Columbia
- Extreme amounts of rain hit Dominican Republic
- Strong eruption at Sakurajima volcano, ash to 4.3 km (14,000 feet)
- 'Last of the Season' Tropical Cyclone Frances forms near Australia
- Time to defund the weather-forecasting rent-seekers
- Dangerous flooding engulfs eastern North Carolina
- Shallow 5.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska; 4 aftershocks follow
- Woman mauled to death by her dog in Upper Macungie, Pennsylvania
- Sunless in Seattle, WA - Two rainfall records smashed
- Hard freeze in France - Some vineyards totally destroyed
- No April showers? Up to 2 feet of snow to hit Rockies - in late April!
- Record 350 people died after being struck by lightning in 2016 across Bangladesh
- Rare vaquita porpoise discovered dead off Mexico
- 2 people and 2 cattle killed by lightning bolt in Jessore, Bangladesh
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Study finds cannabis oil could be miracle treatment for autism
- Mainstream media insults the public's intelligence on vaccines
- Evidence-based health benefits of cumin
- Greek AMA recommends reducing EMFs to protect public health
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Floxed: A cautionary tale
- These popular drinks consumed by 50% of people are linked to dementia
- SOTT Focus: What you didn't know about iodine, but could save your life (VIDEO)
- The ghost of a notion: It's past time to abandon old ideas about dietary fat
- Study finds nanoparticles from car exhaust fumes can stay in blood system for months, leading to increased rates of heart disease
- Study finds DTP vaccine increases infant mortality 5 to 10 fold compared to unvaccinated infants
- Parents who use food to comfort their children are training them to 'eat emotionally'
- MRI scans that measure brain age may one day predict the risk of early death
- Study finds higher salt intake is associated with lower blood pressure, contradicting decades of medical advice
- World-leading cardiologists: Long-held belief that saturated fats clog arteries and cause heart disease are 'plain wrong'
- Titanium dioxide and the link to obesity
- RFK gives eye-opening interview on the dangers of vaccines on Tucker Carlson
- Phytomedicine: Critically ill patients with drug-resistant malaria cured using dried leaves of Artemisia annua plant
- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy - vaccine/drug pusher asked to resign from duty
- Monsanto's glyphosate herbicide detected in organic foods
- Get rid of bad breath, tartar, and plaque with just one ingredient!
- Stimulate your vagus nerve for better mental health
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- The benefits of solitude: Balm for the harried urban soul
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- Do psychopaths really make good CEOs? No, they don't
- The miracle of the present moment
- The placebo effect can help mend a broken heart
- If IQ doesn't truly reflect intelligence, what does?
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- The scientific basis for hypnosis is starting to be uncovered
- The power of your hands: Ancient Japanese healing technique for rapid stress relief
- Reunited in time: 'My son says he was Lou Gehrig in a past life'
- How to solve your nature deficit when you live in the city
- Want to keep your mental edge in older age? Challenge your brain early in life
- Epiphany learning: Researchers discover a way to track 'aha' moments
- Intentional mind-wandering is beneficial to our brains and our futures
- Your brain is not a computer
- Non-focused attention: Childrens' perceived limitations are actually a strength
- How the eyes communicate emotion
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
Quote of the Day
The scientific discourse misses the fact that the ability to deny is an amazing human phenomenon, a product of sheer complexity of our emotional, linguistic, moral and intellectual lives. Denial is a complex unconscious defense mechanism for coping with guilt, anxiety and other disturbing emotions aroused by reality.
Recent Comments
I see the stock market reports and think: surely this cannot go on. The only stock market action is the companies buying and selling each other as...
See. Conflict resolution requires much more skill and finesse than war.
Mid USA, west to east coast, aug 21. +/-
And the same lesson repeats.... let the enemy in, and it will take over.
I read this article yesterday and was extremely intrigued. I have read about lugol's solution on another occasion, but I have done so much health...
Chile rattled by more than a dozen off-shore earthquakesMore than a dozen moderate earthquakes have rattled the Chilean coast within just over two hours, the most powerful of them registered at magnitude 5.9. The continued rattling prompted some cities...