Map of the testimonies received so far following the #earthquake M5.8 Offshore Valparaiso, Chile 44 min ago pic.twitter.com/3Qq1Bk12am



— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 28, 2017

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled buildings in the Chilean capital Santiago on Friday, the most powerful in a string of tremors that struck central Chile during the afternoon.The United States Geological Survey said the tremor at around 1:05 p.m. local time (1605 GMT) was magnitude 5.7,( 14 km) and an epicenter 12 miles (20 km) west of the coastal town of Valparaiso.No damage was reported by the emergency office and the navy said the quake had not been severe enough to cause a tsunami.Chile, on the Pacific 'ring of fire', is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. Builders follow strict construction codes, which tends to limit damage when tremors hit.Source: Reuters