First up, Bill led the march for science with Mike Mann recently....
...and then had a bizarre episode of his Netflix show that immediately followed. From Natural News:
In his latest plunge into quack science lunacy, Bill Nye has teamed up with Rachel Bloom in a vulgar, laughably embarrassing, science-excoriating "transgender anthem" video called "Sex Junk." The song's lyrics, which promote the whacked-out myth that human sex expression is not binary, include lines like, "Sex how you want, it's your goddamn right."Yikes.
Another line from the vulgar song goes like this, while Bill Nye gyrates in the background:
This world of ours is so full of choice. But must I choose between only John or Joyce? Are my options only hard or moist? My vagina has its own voice.
The song goes on to claim that transgenderism is all part of "evolution" ... an assertion that has real scientists cringing everywhere.
After the cringe-worthy song finished, Bill Nye sums up his lunacy by stating, "That's exactly the right message, Rachel, nice job!" If Charles Darwin were still alive today, he would no doubt squash Bill Nye with a giant Galapagos tortoise.
"The video was quickly excoriated by viewers, with the YouTube version receiving more than 10,000 dislikes compared with just 170 likes," reports Breitbart News.
Josh has two takes on it:
lectures us on having less children to save the planet:
Bill Nye Is Not the Right Guy to Lead the Climate Fight
The implosion has begun - the end is NyeFinally, a solid story takes on the damage Bill Nye is having on climate science discussions https://t.co/9ypPxmdbad
— Andrew Freedman (@afreedma) April 27, 2017
