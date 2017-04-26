Puppet Masters
Saudi butchers sentence man to beheading for not believing in God - no Tomahawks from Trump any time soon
Matt Agorist
The Free Thought Project
Wed, 26 Apr 2017 21:33 UTC
The Free Thought Project
Wed, 26 Apr 2017 21:33 UTC
is punishable by death. Al Shamri lives in Saudi Arabia.
In April of 2014, Ahmad was arrested on charges of atheism and blasphemy. He was convicted by a local court and sentenced to death in February 2015. This week, his appeal to keep his life for having different religious beliefs than the state was denied by the Saudi Appeals and Supreme Courts.
Disgustingly enough, many Saudis took to Twitter in support of his execution.
Ahmad was accused of uploading content to social media including videos renouncing Islam, Mohammed, and his daughter Fatima who holds special significance within the Shia sect of Islam.
These acts hurt no one. Yet the United States' strongest ally in the Middle East is going to murder him for it.
Sheikh Abdallah bin Mufrih Al-'Anzi, a Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry preacher and a member of the Saudi Sunna Association, explained, "The phenomenon of renouncing Islam is not new; it began even in the era of the Prophet Muhammad, and Allah brought down the Koran verses in order to warn against it."
Additionally, as the Middle East Media Research Institute explained, Al-'Anzi quoted Sheikh Salah Al-Fawzan, a member of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars, as saying that, according to sharia law, the sentence of a man who insults Allah and the Prophet Muhammad is the same as the sentence of a man who renounces the religion of Islam. He added: "Anyone insulting Allah or the Prophet Muhammad must be killed, and his repentance [is not accepted] because this is the most severe level of renouncement of Islam."
This extreme religious practice of murdering people who do not believe in your god is the norm in Saudi Arabia. These executions happen frequently and, as the Free Thought Project previously reported, more often than ISIS. This distorted mindset explains why terrorist groups like Daesh and ISIL are able to carry out the wholesale slaughter of Middle Eastern Christians and 'infidels' in western countries — including innocent children — with no remorse. This distorted mindset is the antithesis of liberty and the enemy of free nations worldwide.
Because the United States ostensibly 'protects' people from tyrannical governments who murder their own citizens, one would think that the next country targeted for invasion would be Saudi Arabia, right? Wrong.
Not only will the US government do nothing about Saudi Arabia, the media will ignore and suppress it as well.
Since 1933, when Standard Oil of California (now Chevron) won a concession to explore in eastern Saudi Arabia and discovered oil in 1938, the United States and Saudi Arabia have forged a close bond.
In spite of the fact that 15 of the 19 hijackers during the attacks on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia, remarkably enough, the two countries remained friends. In spite of the declassified documents, known as the 28-pages, proving the Saudi Arabian government financed these hijackers, Bush, Obama, and now Trump continues to curtsy to the largest purveyor of terror in the world.
In spite of their murderous track record of using US bombs to lay waste to innocent women and children, the United States and Saudi Arabia have not parted ways.
The Saudis have proven that they can behead people for free speech, invade and lay waste to other countries, and even fund terrorism around the world, and yet the United States government continues to bow down to the incendiary regime.
How many times have we heard the reason the United States invades other countries is to save the citizens from their fascist regimes which oppress their people?
Lybia, Syria, Iraq, and more, have all been invaded, and destroyed as the United States pretends to be the police of the world — yet not even once has an establishment politician called for invading or even questioned the horrid atrocities carried out against the people of Saudi Arabia by their rulers. We hear all about the deplorable and violent beheadings by the Islamic State, but when it comes to the Saudis, who beheaded far more people than ISIS in 2015, the United States remains mum.
Where is the outrage? Where is Trump's speech about the poor young men being slaughtered at the hands of religious extremists? Where are the media reports, tugging on heart strings, about how the Saudis mutilate the genitals of little girls?
Unfortunately, there is no outrage, no speech, no media reports, and there never will be. The United States has pulled the wool over the eyes of its citizens and forced them into a constant state of cognitive dissonance. The brainwashing is so effective that president after president can publicly shake hands and declare their loyalty to this terrorist and murderous regime — all the while being cheered on by their supporters.
There is quite possibly no better example of US corruption than America's relationship with Saudi Arabia. Yet, most people remain entirely oblivious. Please share this article with your friends and family to let them know that their government not only approves of — but financially aids, and gives weapons to — the largest state sponsored terrorist organization in the world — Saudi Arabia.
In April of 2014, Ahmad was arrested on charges of atheism and blasphemy. He was convicted by a local court and sentenced to death in February 2015. This week, his appeal to keep his life for having different religious beliefs than the state was denied by the Saudi Appeals and Supreme Courts.
Disgustingly enough, many Saudis took to Twitter in support of his execution.
Ahmad was accused of uploading content to social media including videos renouncing Islam, Mohammed, and his daughter Fatima who holds special significance within the Shia sect of Islam.
These acts hurt no one. Yet the United States' strongest ally in the Middle East is going to murder him for it.
Sheikh Abdallah bin Mufrih Al-'Anzi, a Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry preacher and a member of the Saudi Sunna Association, explained, "The phenomenon of renouncing Islam is not new; it began even in the era of the Prophet Muhammad, and Allah brought down the Koran verses in order to warn against it."
Additionally, as the Middle East Media Research Institute explained, Al-'Anzi quoted Sheikh Salah Al-Fawzan, a member of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars, as saying that, according to sharia law, the sentence of a man who insults Allah and the Prophet Muhammad is the same as the sentence of a man who renounces the religion of Islam. He added: "Anyone insulting Allah or the Prophet Muhammad must be killed, and his repentance [is not accepted] because this is the most severe level of renouncement of Islam."
This extreme religious practice of murdering people who do not believe in your god is the norm in Saudi Arabia. These executions happen frequently and, as the Free Thought Project previously reported, more often than ISIS. This distorted mindset explains why terrorist groups like Daesh and ISIL are able to carry out the wholesale slaughter of Middle Eastern Christians and 'infidels' in western countries — including innocent children — with no remorse. This distorted mindset is the antithesis of liberty and the enemy of free nations worldwide.
Because the United States ostensibly 'protects' people from tyrannical governments who murder their own citizens, one would think that the next country targeted for invasion would be Saudi Arabia, right? Wrong.
Not only will the US government do nothing about Saudi Arabia, the media will ignore and suppress it as well.
Since 1933, when Standard Oil of California (now Chevron) won a concession to explore in eastern Saudi Arabia and discovered oil in 1938, the United States and Saudi Arabia have forged a close bond.
In spite of the fact that 15 of the 19 hijackers during the attacks on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia, remarkably enough, the two countries remained friends. In spite of the declassified documents, known as the 28-pages, proving the Saudi Arabian government financed these hijackers, Bush, Obama, and now Trump continues to curtsy to the largest purveyor of terror in the world.
In spite of their murderous track record of using US bombs to lay waste to innocent women and children, the United States and Saudi Arabia have not parted ways.
The Saudis have proven that they can behead people for free speech, invade and lay waste to other countries, and even fund terrorism around the world, and yet the United States government continues to bow down to the incendiary regime.
How many times have we heard the reason the United States invades other countries is to save the citizens from their fascist regimes which oppress their people?
Lybia, Syria, Iraq, and more, have all been invaded, and destroyed as the United States pretends to be the police of the world — yet not even once has an establishment politician called for invading or even questioned the horrid atrocities carried out against the people of Saudi Arabia by their rulers. We hear all about the deplorable and violent beheadings by the Islamic State, but when it comes to the Saudis, who beheaded far more people than ISIS in 2015, the United States remains mum.
Where is the outrage? Where is Trump's speech about the poor young men being slaughtered at the hands of religious extremists? Where are the media reports, tugging on heart strings, about how the Saudis mutilate the genitals of little girls?
Unfortunately, there is no outrage, no speech, no media reports, and there never will be. The United States has pulled the wool over the eyes of its citizens and forced them into a constant state of cognitive dissonance. The brainwashing is so effective that president after president can publicly shake hands and declare their loyalty to this terrorist and murderous regime — all the while being cheered on by their supporters.
There is quite possibly no better example of US corruption than America's relationship with Saudi Arabia. Yet, most people remain entirely oblivious. Please share this article with your friends and family to let them know that their government not only approves of — but financially aids, and gives weapons to — the largest state sponsored terrorist organization in the world — Saudi Arabia.
Comment: If there's one Middle Eastern nation in desperate need of some regime change, it's the theocratic Saudi regime. But no, there won't be any Tomahawks raining down on Saudi bases, no international sanctions, no uptight moralizing from the U.S. and UK in the UNSC. Instead, it'll be business as usual: continued military support and "friendship". Same goes for the apartheid regime in Israel. If Trump had any real power or integrity, he'd publicly denounce the "Dopey Prince" and take the Saudis to court for their involvement in 9/11.
Some notable tweets on the news:
More reading:
- Cernovich: McMaster, Powell, Cohn controlling foreign policy, forcing Trump to deal with Saudi terrorists
- Russian meeting with Saudi Arabia highlights clash on Syria but prepares agreement on other fronts
- 'A child dies every 10 minutes': UN and Amnesty call to stop Saudi-led attack on critical lifeline in Yemen
- Insult to Injury: UN elects misogynist theocracy Saudi Arabia for Women's Rights Commission
Reader Comments
He knew the consequences. Probably a form of suicide.
Saudi butchers sentence man to beheading for not believing in God - no Tomahawks from Trump any time soonHafr Al Batin, Saudi Arabia — Ahmad Al Shamri is a young man in his early 20's with his entire life ahead of him. However, he will not get to live that life because questioning religion in his...