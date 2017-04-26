© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

US President Donald Trump's daughter and assistant Ivanka has dismissed claims she inspired her father's decision to launch a barrage of Tomahawk cruise missiles against Syria."That's a flawed interpretation," she said during her visit to Germany to participate in a women's summit, according to US media.The recently appointed Assistant to the US President said the decision to strike Syria was "well-informed and advised at every level," adding that "as a leader of a country you can't make decision based on emotion alone."Ivanka made it clear she supported her father's decision, and her vision of the Syrian crisis "aligned with his."She said that "it would be very hard as a human being to see the images that we saw and not react and not be very shaken to the core," Ivanka said of the pictures and videos of the chemical attack in Idlib province, which allegedly killed as many as 100 people.Washington laid the blame for the attack on the Syrian government, and 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired at a Syrian airfield on April 7, killing six people and injuring several more.The US justified the move by claiming that planes carrying chemical weapons departed from that military base. The Syrian government has denied the allegations and called the strike "blatant aggression."