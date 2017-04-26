© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
US President Donald Trump's daughter and assistant Ivanka has dismissed claims she inspired her father's decision to launch a barrage of Tomahawk cruise missiles against Syria.

"That's a flawed interpretation," she said during her visit to Germany to participate in a women's summit, according to US media.

The recently appointed Assistant to the US President said the decision to strike Syria was "well-informed and advised at every level," adding that "as a leader of a country you can't make decision based on emotion alone."

Ivanka's comments follow her brother's interview with the Telegraph, which has been interpreted as a hint at her possible influence.

"Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I'm sure she said: 'Listen, this is horrible stuff,'" Eric Trump told the Telegraph, adding that his father "will act in times like that."

Ivanka made it clear she supported her father's decision, and her vision of the Syrian crisis "aligned with his."

She said that "it would be very hard as a human being to see the images that we saw and not react and not be very shaken to the core," Ivanka said of the pictures and videos of the chemical attack in Idlib province, which allegedly killed as many as 100 people.

Washington laid the blame for the attack on the Syrian government, and 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired at a Syrian airfield on April 7, killing six people and injuring several more.

The US justified the move by claiming that planes carrying chemical weapons departed from that military base. The Syrian government has denied the allegations and called the strike "blatant aggression."

On the day of the attack, Ivanka Trump lauded the bombardment of Syria, saying that she was "proud of her father." NATO allies of the US also approved of the president's decision, while the White House did not provide any solid evidence of the Syrian government's guilt. Moscow condemned the strike, saying that it violated international law, and called for a thorough investigation into the Idlib incident, including sending a group of international experts to the site.