© Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov

"Historically, the pattern has been reversed, with greater proportions of Republicans than Democrats naming one particular country as our greatest threat."

adversary,

utter nonsense"

ignorant and naïve,"

"There are four facts which they claim prove that Russia did this hack. It was utter nonsense. The information was number one - Russian language was found in the malware. Number two - a Cyrillic keyboard was used. The forensic science can now tell what type of keyboard was used to develop a piece of a malware,