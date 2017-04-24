Earth Changes
Evidence of Global Cooling: Eastern Europe still buried in snow during Spring
Mon, 24 Apr 2017 04:10 UTC
"April 22, It's St Petersburg, baby," was a widely-spread comment on Instagram from residents of Russia's northern capital on Saturday.Local emergency services warned of snowfall, slippery roads, and fog on Saturday.
"81st day of February in St. Petersburg," one person wrote.
"This eternal winter is driving me crazy. What kind of April is this?!"
Some of the more optimistic users took the opportunity to make one last snowman.
"I hope there won't be so much snow in summer," was one of the comments on the pessimistic side.
"Something went wrong," an observant user noted.
"Spring, you are so winter," another said ironically.
It's not just St. Petersburg, either. Here is the April winter wonderland in the city of Surgut in West Siberia.
The city of Penza, some 625 kilometers southeast of Moscow, has also had its fair share of white stuff this week.
People in neighboring Ukraine were also stunned by surprise snowfalls in April. "I think spring has gone mad," one person from Krivoy Rog in central Ukraine wrote.
In general, the late winter caused a fuss across eastern Europe, creating traffic jams and causing many road accidents. Some 24 people were injured in a 40-car pileup during a heavy snowstorm near the city of Poprad, Slovakia.
Several roads in the Czech Republic have been closed due to heavy snow this week, local media said.
Dozens of road accidents have also occurred in Chisinau, Moldova's capital, AccuWeather website reported.
"It is very unusual to be seeing snow this late in April," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.
Heavy snow also caused power outages in Romania, leaving thousands of families in the dark, according to local media.
Comment: Regular SOTT readers aren't surprised, what we're seeing is the onset of another ice age. The question is, how long and how severe will it be?
Reader Comments
Outstanding. Many parts of Canada are in the same
boat sled
With all the atmospheric manipulation being conducted you all are just going to have to get used to freakish weather all over the globe. None of it is natural, None of it from any other source than the many daily flight we all see leaving day long trails in the sky.
The smart folks i have read say the they are not as worried about this program as much as how worried of what life will be after it is ended and the planet has to recover it's normal balance. They say the effects will be FAR worse than the abnormal events seen so far. A word common throughout their discourse is 'Catastrophic', not exactly encouraging.
stop pretending they still call it global warming.
carping on about global cooling.. ie; highlighting extreme cold, is actually evidence of what is now called climate change.
global warming was apparently, a recognised misnomer and subsequntly renamed to climate change.
under the climate change modelling, it is to be expected that weather extremes, will be more extreme.
floods, droughts, blizzards, cyclones, hurricanes, bushfires, will get worse, and, indeed records are being broken on a near daily basis.
there may in fact be some influential people who stand to make a buck from climate change - and subsequent policies implemented to fight it..
even if there is still debate on how genuine the arguments are.. theres some that say its not C02, its the geoengineering.. nerfarious or othersise accidental from aircraft emissions perhaps..
what though.. if it is all a scam. and we stop this rampant pollution of our planet for now good reason? what if we end up with a healthy planet.. and its all been a con?
Rexx It's not CO2. Never was. I think this has been proven over and over. Geoengineering? No, although some people do love to believe in conspiracies, in this case, it is not. It's all part of a natural cycle our planet and our solar system are part of. If you go through the articles here on SOTT, you will already find enough articles based on solid scientific research to tell you that this is so. And yes, alot of people are making alot of money on carbon taxes and the like. Why do you think the CO2 fable is still continued in the media in the first place?
Apart from actual poluting the planet, which is bad, we have next to no influence on the climate.
Apart from actual poluting the planet, which is bad, we have next to no influence on the climate.
Weather modification is very well studied topic. The aircraft doing the modification are also very well studied. The substances used to modify WEATHER is also a very well known and studied thing. The places and times are well studied. The damages being done to earth sky and land is very well studied. The fact of all this study being pissed down the drain by the very powerful is well known to the whole circle of informed persons learning about weather modification. Their is a huge difference between Climate Change/Global Warming and weather modification, Not that the difference is ever allowed to come into the conversation in a rational way. Weather modification is being done to KILL PEOPLE that's the reason. Millions of persons will directly have life threatening consequences from the weather modification going on right now over your head, every day. After the end of the program the lives in the survive/not survive balance will be counted in BILLIONS. so yap on about climate change to cloud up the real operation going on. We are making careful notes.
