Combining the reports of "Link Found Between Cold European Winters And Solar Activity (+) The Great Frost, Devastated Europe from Italy to Iceland this shows that with the fall in solar activity we should see the Rhine River in Germany begin to freeze and late season snows and early season snows. Now fit in declining TSI and decreasing solar wind pressure and we have the conditions for a mini ice age in Europe, but are there signs? Let's Look at the snows and record cloud this week in Europe.