After a mild start to April, it seems the Netherlands has been dropped back into winter. Tuesday night brought frost to large parts of the country, and many places across the Netherlands measured the coldest temperatures in decades, according to Weerplaza.Weerplaza expects minimum temperatures tonight to again drop to below freezing, both on the ground and on observable height - about half a meter above the ground. Minimum temperatures will range from -1 to -4 degrees. On the ground temperatures may drop to -8 degrees. Weerplaza expects that tonight will again break some cold records.