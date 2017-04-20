Puppet Masters
US scrambles fighter jets aimed to intercept two unarmed Russian bombers 100 miles from Alaska - UPDATE
Tyler Durden
Zero Hedge
Tue, 18 Apr 2017 00:00 UTC
Zero Hedge
Tue, 18 Apr 2017 00:00 UTC
The two Russian Tu-95 "Bear" tactical bombers flew roughly 280 miles southwest of Elmendorf Air Force Base, within the Air Defense Identification Zone of the United States. The U.S. Air Force promptly scrambled two F-22 stealth fighter jets and an E-3 airborne early warning plane to intercept the Russian bombers.
The American jets flew alongside the Russian bombers for 12 minutes, before the Russian bombers reversed course and headed back to their base in eastern Russia.
An official quoted by the Washington Examiner said that while TU-95s are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, the planes involved in Monday's incident did not appear armed. The interception was conducted in a "safe and professional" manner, the official added, as the bombers did not violate U.S. airspace or break international norms.
Monday's incident comes amid escalating tension between Russia and the U.S., particularly over Syria's ongoing civil war. Trump's decision to strike Assad's government earlier this month put the U.S. at odds with Russia, which has long supported Assad. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last week that the chemical attack was staged.
Lavrov also said that another U.S. military strike in Syria could prompt "grave consequences not only for regional but global security." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said earlier this month that U.S.-Russia relations have hit "a low point" following the strike. The top U.S. diplomat added that "improvement in the long-term relationship" between both nations is required to resolve the conflict in Syria.
The last time Russian bombers flew near the U.S. was July 4, 2015, when a pair of Russian bombers flew off the coasts of Alaska and California, coming as close as 40 miles to Mendocino, Calif. Russian President Vladimir Putin called then-President Barack Obama to wish him a happy Independence Day while the bombers cruised the California coastline.
Comment: Be reassured, dear readers: the U.S. is now relatively confident that Russia is not trying to annex Alaska:
Fox News reports:Thank the Lord!The two nuclear-capable Tu-95H bombers were spotted by U.S. military radar at 5 p.m. local time.We have it on high authority the Air Force chose not to scramble because they are convinced by Russia Insider's insightful commentary that the Russians are probably just barrel bombing baby seals, or something similar — but certainly not trying to annex American land.
Unlike a similar incident Monday night, this time the U.S. Air Force did not scramble any fighter jets.
Instead, it launched a single E-3 Sentry early warning aircraft, known as AWACS, to make sure there were only the two Russian bombers flying near Alaska, and not other aircraft flying underneath the large bombers.
The Americans still launched an AWACS though just to be sure. Trust but verify, as the Gipper would say to commies.
That's the USAF for you: keeping the US safe — and Alaska American! Well done, boys.
Reader Comments
Alaska currently is in "RED ALERT MODE" . All civilians and scientific personnel are currently evacuated , U.S. army units have arrived there already, "NOT FOR REASONS UNKOWN.".
I also heard on the radio this afternoon that Russia has pulled all Syrian aircraft into Russian bases, and here we have two Russian bombers very close to Kodiak Island. Are these maneuvers like a chess game? I didn't realize that Russia actually touches a tip of North Korea. I wonder how we would respond if a Russian strike force plowed towards Cuba? In fact, USA Today [Link] says:
U.S. military options for confronting North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs are fraught with grave risks, unlike recent strikes in Syria and Afghanistan.I'm sure the U.S. military has thought out the consequences. Ooops! Where's the Carl Vinson? Off the coast of Indonesia? Wrong-way Trump!
“Realistically, anything is on the table,” said Dean Cheng, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a Washington think tank. “It depends on what price you are willing to pay.” The basic problem: It’s unlikely a U.S. strike could wipe out North Korea’s nuclear arsenal completely or prevent the country's unpredictable leader, Kim Jong Un, from launching a devastating artillery and missile attack on prosperous South Korea in retaliation. Seoul, the capital, is a mere 35 miles from the demilitarized zone separating the two countries, and its metropolitan area has a population of about 25 million. “North Korea has demonstrated a willingness to do things like sink a South Korean warship without provocation,” Cheng said. “If you give them provocation we don’t know what their response is.” North Korea is suspected of firing a torpedo at the ship in 2010.
I guess USA Today didn't like me quoting from their article.
Just a little message!!!
