© Stefan Rousseau / Reuters

The former chancellor was recently named as the new editor of The Evening Standard.In a letter to his Tatton constituents, Osborne wrote: "I am stepping down from the House of Commons - for now. But I will remain active in the debate for our country's future and on the issues I care about, like the success of the Northern Powerhouse."I want a Britain that is free, open, diverse and works with other nations to defend our democratic values in the world."I will go on fighting for that Britain I love from the editor's chair of a great newspaper. It's still too early to be writing my memoirs."He added: "At the age of 45, I don't want to spend the rest of my life just being an ex-Chancellor. I want new challenges."He promised his editorship at the newspaper would give the public "straight facts and informed opinion to help them make the big decisions Britain now faces about the kind of country we want to be. That starts with the coverage of this general election."Osborne has been an MP for 16 years.