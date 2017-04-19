Now Egypt is negotiating with Russia to equip them. French diplomacy is truly up to every challenge!
In 2011, France signed a contract with Russia for the construction and delivery of two Mistral class helicopter carriers. In 2014, France, following the US declarations, declares not to sell these ships until Russia has changed policy in Ukraine. (Here is our article on the subject).
All this political agitation to conceal the total submission of France to American interests cost the taxpayers dearly, France having obviously to pay compensation for the damage unduly caused (see our article here).
Comment: Being a US vassal state is expensive: France to pay €1.1 bn to Russia for cancelled Mistral ships
The positive effect, but for Russia, is that it has relaunched its military shipbuilding, rather successfully.
But the story does not end there. After the sale to Egypt of these cumbersome and useless boats, Egypt turned to Russia for their equipment. Let us not forget that they were brought up to Russian standards. The negotiations involved both the delivery of combat helicopters and the equipment of the carriers.
Maybe the next presidential elections will give us the opportunity to elect a President who defends French interests without hypocrisy. You never know.
