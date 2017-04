Remember the Mistrals, those helicopter-ships that France refused to hand over to Russia, thus unilaterally breaking its contract because of the war that Kiev launched against the people of Donbass?In 2011, France signed a contract with Russia for the construction and delivery of two Mistral class helicopter carriers. In 2014, France, following the US declarations, declares not to sell these ships until Russia has changed policy in Ukraine. (Here is our article on the subject).All this political agitation to conceal the total submission of France to American interests cost the taxpayers dearly, France having obviously to pay compensation for the damage unduly caused (see our article here).The positive effect, but for Russia, is that it has relaunched its military shipbuilding , rather successfully.Maybe the next presidential elections will give us the opportunity to elect a President who defends French interests without hypocrisy. You never know.