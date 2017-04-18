Zimbabwe's rains have made sure that crocodiles are on the move,The latest victim is an 11-year-old boy who was killed while swimming in the Kana River with two friends.Village headman Muziwakhe Ndlovu told the state-run Chronicle that the boy was the fourth person to die from crocodile attacks in that river this month.In a separate report, the Kariba Animal Welfare Trust said a resident of the town's Baobab Ridge suburb found a crocodile right inside their yard last week.The animal did not cause any casualties but understandably got the homeowner very worried.