Russia and Turkey expressed their desire at a meeting in Moscow to lift most mutual restrictions regarding agricultural product deliveries as soon as possible, the Russian government said in a statement Tuesday.On Tuesday, Moscow hosted talks between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek.," the statement said.It has been noted that within two weeks intensive consultations would be held to develop a schedule of further actions. The schedule would provide for the terms and stages of lifting certain existing restrictions." Dvorkovich said.Simsek described the talks as productive."We had a very productive meeting in Moscow, we discussed all the problems. We'll meet again in May and quickly find a solution to all the issues," Shimshek wrote in his Twitter blog, following talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.‚ÄčOn March 15, Turkish authorities changed its import regulations of some agricultural products for processing within the country's borders, including wheat and sunflower oil, removing Russia from the list of countries that have the right to duty-free supplies.Meanwhile, Russia's food embargo on Turkey's food and agricultural products remains partly in place.At the beginning of 2016, Russia imposed a number of restrictive measures, including a ban on food and flowers imports, on Turkey in response to the downing of a Russian military aircraft by a Turkish fighter jet in Syria on November 24, 2015 On October 10, Putin announced the removal of embargo on Turkish fresh and dried oranges, tangerines, peaches, nectarines, plums and sloes.As of March 15, Turkish authorities changed its import regulations of some agricultural products for processing within the country's borders, including wheat and sunflower oil. Russia was not included in the list of countries that have the right to duty-free supplies. The Russian Agriculture Ministry said Ankara's decision could lead to a complete cessation of imports of Russian wheat, corn, beans and rice to Turkey as well as a reorientation of supplies to other markets.